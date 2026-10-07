Sachin Waze wanted to be seen as 'super cop', planted SUV, NIA tells HC

The National Investigation Agency has revealed to the Bombay high court the alleged motive behind dismissed police officer Sachin Waze's involvement in the 2021 Mukesh Ambani bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases, claiming he sought to become a "super cop."

IMAGE: Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The NIA informed the Bombay high court on Wednesday that dismissed police officer Sachin Waze planted an explosives-laden SUV outside Mukesh Ambani's residence in 2021.

Waze's alleged motive was to portray himself as a "super cop" by pretending to solve the bomb scare case he orchestrated.

The NIA also alleged that Waze murdered his friend Mansukh Hiran, who owned the SUV, believing Hiran was a weak link who could expose the conspiracy.

The Bombay high court extended its earlier order of interim stay on the bail granted to Waze last week by a special court.

The special court had previously criticised the NIA for not recording statements from Ambani's family and questioned the lack of evidence for a UAPA terrorism charge.

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze planted an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in 2021 to salvage his own name and portray himself as a "super cop" by pretending to solve the case, the NIA told the Bombay high court on Wednesday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also told the court that Waze killed his businessman friend Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle that was parked outside Ambani's house 'Antilia', as he felt Hiran was a weak link and would expose his conspiracy.

NIA's Allegations Against Waze

A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale extended its earlier order of interim stay on the bail granted to Waze last week by a special court.

The NIA had filed an appeal against the special court's order granting bail to Waze in the bomb scare case and killing of Hiran.

On Wednesday, additional solicitor general Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, told the court that Waze who was earlier suspended for his alleged involvement in a fake encounter case was reinstated and was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the city police's crime branch.

"He (Waze) wanted to salvage his name and hence planted an explosives-laden car outside a very big industrialist's house. He ensured that he was handed over the probe in the case. He wanted to then act as if he solved the case and then be hailed as a super cop," Singh said.

All this was done to create terror not just in the mind of the industrialist and his family but also the entire society, he added.

Waze then went on to kill his friend Hiran, who was in possession of the car that was parked outside Ambani's house, as he felt Hiran was a weak link and would expose his conspiracy, Singh said.

Court Proceedings And Case Timeline

The court said it would continue hearing the matter on Thursday and extended the stay on bail till then.

On February 25, 2021, an SUV with explosives inside was found near 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13, 2021, in the combined case of the 'Antilia' bomb scare and Hiran's killing.

He was subsequently made an accused in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate. Waze has already been granted bail in the corruption case.

NIA's Appeal Against Bail Order

The special court, in its order passed on September 29 granting bail to Waze, had come down heavily on the central agency and questioned it as to what "muhurat" (auspicious time) it was waiting for to record the statements of the alleged targets in the case.

To date, the NIA has not recorded the statement of any member of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's family to prove that they were terrorised by the alleged act of parking an SUV with explosives near their south Mumbai residence 'Antilia', the court said in its order.

The sessions court had said the NIA failed to establish a prima facie case of terrorism under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Waze, and that there was no evidence on record to prove Ambani's family was terrorised by his alleged act.

The NIA, in its appeal, sought the HC to quash the special court order, terming it as "illegal and bad in law" and, by way of interim relief, sought for it to be stayed.

The central probe agency had claimed that the special court was "totally wrong" in granting him relief, as he intended to create terror and was accused of murder.

The special court has made unnecessary observations like asking if the NIA was waiting for a "muhurat" (special occasion) to record statements of Ambani's family and that they were enjoying their lives despite the alleged terror threat, the NIA had said.

Waze is currently lodged in the Thane Central Prison.