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Saba Haider credits Ghaziabad roots for Illinois House win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R November 07, 2026 00:55 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian-origin politician Saba Haider, recently elected to the Illinois House of Representatives, credits her formative years in Ghaziabad and her parents' deep-rooted values of altruism for shaping her commitment to public service and her historic win.

Saba Haider.

IMAGE: Saba Haider.Photograph: Saba Haider/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian-origin Saba Haider won a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, crediting her Ghaziabad upbringing and parents' altruism.
  • Her parents instilled a principle of helping anyone in need, which became central to Haider's life and public service approach.
  • Haider's childhood experiences shaped her political priorities, including addressing the cost of living, affordable education, and safer communities.
  • She secured 70.9 per cent of votes in the November 3 US mid-term election for Illinois' 84th House District.
  • Haider made history as the first South Asian woman to be elected to the Illinois General Assembly.

Indian-origin politician Saba Haider, who won a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, credited her upbringing in Ghaziabad and her parents' altruism for shaping her approach to public service.

"In our house, we never asked how much money you have, or where you are from. We only asked: What do you need? Then in Ghaziabad, now in Illinois, the same family, same rule," Haider said in a statement shared with the media by her family in Ghaziabad.

 

Ghaziabad Roots Shape Public Service

Recalling her childhood in an upper-middle-class family in Ghaziabad, Haider said her parents followed a simple principle that became central to the family's way of life: helping anyone in need, irrespective of their identity or circumstances.

Her father, a government engineer, travelled daily to neighbouring cities for work, while her mother managed the household.

Haider said she grew up watching her parents help neighbours with hospital visits, provide books to children, assist elderly residents and guide new families settling in the locality.

"We never asked who they were, where they were from, or what they could give in return. We only asked: What do you need?" she said.

Haider said she adopted the same approach as a teenager, tutoring younger children from the neighbourhood for free, checking on elderly neighbours and helping organise community activities.

"My father taught me that privilege is not for comfort; it is for service. He built public infrastructure with honesty all day, and came home to serve his own neighbourhood," he said.

From Childhood Values To Political Priorities

Linking these childhood experiences to her political priorities, Haider said her parents shaped her commitment to addressing the cost of living, making education affordable and ensuring safer communities for children.

"For my family, helping someone in need was never politics. It was just how we lived," she said.

Historic Win In Illinois Election

Haider, who traces her roots to Aurangabad in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, won the November 3 US mid-term election from Illinois' 84th House District, securing 20,756 votes, or 70.9 per cent, against Republican candidate Brian Scopa.

She became the first South Asian woman to be elected to the Illinois General Assembly.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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