News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Russian invasion forced over 500K people to flee Ukraine: UN

Russian invasion forced over 500K people to flee Ukraine: UN

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 01, 2022 11:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More than 5,00,000 people have left Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation, said the United Nations on Monday.

IMAGE: Family members hug an Israeli man who arrived on an Israir aircraft from Romania carrying Israelis from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Ben Gurion Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel March 1, 2022. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

More than 5,00,000 people have left Ukraine since the start of Russian invasion of Ukraine and about 1,60,000 have become internally displaced, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council on Monday.

 

"According to the latest figures from the UN Refugee Agency, more than half a million people have already crossed the international borders, mostly towards Poland," he said.

"An additional 1,60,000 have been internally displaced. This is likely a significant underestimation as the numbers are changing by the hour," Griffiths said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Over 8000 Indians evacuated so far: MEA
Over 8000 Indians evacuated so far: MEA
Why Taiwan is not Ukraine
Why Taiwan is not Ukraine
Ready to help stranded from other nations: India
Ready to help stranded from other nations: India
World Cup warm-up tie: Indian women thrash Windies
World Cup warm-up tie: Indian women thrash Windies
Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion
Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion
Jason Roy pulls out of IPL citing bubble fatigue
Jason Roy pulls out of IPL citing bubble fatigue
Ready to help stranded from other nations: India
Ready to help stranded from other nations: India
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukraine war: Indian students walk 35km in freezing cold

Ukraine war: Indian students walk 35km in freezing cold

Indians in Kyiv told to take train to western Ukraine

Indians in Kyiv told to take train to western Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances