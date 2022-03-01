Russian invasion forced over 500K people to flee Ukraine: UN

More than 5,00,000 people have left Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation, said the United Nations on Monday.

IMAGE: Family members hug an Israeli man who arrived on an Israir aircraft from Romania carrying Israelis from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Ben Gurion Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel March 1, 2022. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

More than 5,00,000 people have left Ukraine since the start of Russian invasion of Ukraine and about 1,60,000 have become internally displaced, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council on Monday.

"According to the latest figures from the UN Refugee Agency, more than half a million people have already crossed the international borders, mostly towards Poland," he said.

"An additional 1,60,000 have been internally displaced. This is likely a significant underestimation as the numbers are changing by the hour," Griffiths said.