Russian hypersonic missile hits target 1,000 km away

Russian hypersonic missile hits target 1,000 km away

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 28, 2022 19:28 IST
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the Barents Sea on Saturday, Russia's defence ministry said.

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops drive a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Region of Ukraine on May 26, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

The missile hit a naval target about 1,000 km away in the White Sea and the flight of the projectile corresponded to the designed parameters, it added.

 

The Tsirkon missile has been test-fired several times from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Tsirkon missile is capable of flying at Mach 9 or nine times the speed of sound and striking a target over 1,000 km away.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
