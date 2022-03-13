News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Russian forces abduct mayor of Ukraine's Dniprorudne city

Russian forces abduct mayor of Ukraine's Dniprorudne city

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: March 13, 2022 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russia has abducted Yevhen Matveyev, mayor of Dniprorudne in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, said the Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

IMAGE: Yevhen Matveyev, mayor of Dniprorudne. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kuleba called on the international community to come for support and stop the Russian 'terror'.

Russian invaders are not getting the support of locals in Ukraine and thus they are resorting to instilling terror, said the Ukrainian FM.

 

Kuleba in a tweet wrote, "Today, Russian war criminals abducted another democratically elected Ukrainian mayor, head of Dniprorudne Yevhen Matveyev. Getting zero local support, invaders turn to terror. I call on all states & international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and democracy."

The abduction of Dniprorudne mayor is the second incident as earlier, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov was seen on video being led away from a government building in the city by armed men.

But after some time, the Russian-backed Luhansk regional prosecutor came forward to defend the mayor's detention and claimed that Fedorov had committed terrorism offenses and was under investigation.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry has posted a hard-hitting statement on its Facebook account that calls the detention of the Melitopol mayor a 'war crime.'

On Facebook, the Ukrainian foreign ministry called Fedorov's detention an 'abduction,' and posted that this aggression is accompanied by 'gross violations of norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as other human rights violations by the Russian military.'

The foreign ministry said that the abduction of the mayor is classified as a war crime under the Geneva Convention and its Additional Protocols that prohibit civilian hostages like Fedorov from being taken.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the war situation in Ukraine with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and sought his help for the release of the Melitopol mayor.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in 'defending themselves.'

The Russian defense ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow.

In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Pentagon appreciates India's UN vote on Russia
Pentagon appreciates India's UN vote on Russia
Why US, Russia Want India On Its Side
Why US, Russia Want India On Its Side
Russia, Ukraine accuse each other over safe corridors
Russia, Ukraine accuse each other over safe corridors
Chorus to make Rahul Cong chief again grows louder
Chorus to make Rahul Cong chief again grows louder
This Royals power-hitter wants to emulate Yuvraj...
This Royals power-hitter wants to emulate Yuvraj...
Our forces advanced 8 miles in past 24 hrs: Russia
Our forces advanced 8 miles in past 24 hrs: Russia
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Our forces advance 8 miles in past 24 hrs: Russia

Our forces advance 8 miles in past 24 hrs: Russia

'Ukraine has been consistently unhelpful to India'

'Ukraine has been consistently unhelpful to India'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances