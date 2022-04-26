News
Rediff.com  » News » Russian FM warns of 'real' danger of World War III

Russian FM warns of 'real' danger of World War III

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 26, 2022 10:28 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned against an imminent World War III looming in the forefront as Ukraine fails to comply with the peace talks.

IMAGE: Pro-Russian tanks seen near Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Lavrov spoke with various Russian news agencies where he criticized Ukraine's approach to the peace talks, reported The Moscow Times.

"Goodwill has its limits. But if it isn't reciprocal, that doesn't help the negotiation process," he said.

 

On the recent meeting between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul, Turkey, Lavrov mentioned that Kyiv had presented a draft agreement which marked a departure from its previous stand.

Further, Lavrov asserted that Russia will continue to engage in negotiations with the team assigned by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But, he added that Zelenskyy was pretending on peace talks.

Lavrov warned that the danger of World War III is as real as it sounds.

"The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," the Russian Foreign Minister quoted by The Moscow Times.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
