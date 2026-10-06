Russian drone strike kills Turkish ship captain, Indians among those on board

A recent Russian drone strike in the Black Sea tragically killed a ship's captain on a Turkish-owned cargo vessel carrying Indian and Azerbaijani citizens, intensifying concerns over global food security and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Key Points A Russian drone strike targeted a Turkish-owned cargo vessel in the Black Sea, resulting in one fatality and injuries to crew members.

The vessel was carrying corn and had Azerbaijani and Indian citizens among its crew, with the ship's captain confirmed dead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, emphasizing the threat to global food security and the need for de-escalation in the Black Sea.

This incident follows another Russian strike in Ukraine that killed an employee of an Indian-owned pharmaceutical warehouse.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed India's diplomatic engagement with both Ukraine and Russia to resolve the ongoing conflict.

At least one person was killed while 11 others were rescued after a Russian drone strike caused a fire on a Turkish-owned civilian cargo vessel in the Black Sea carrying Indian and Azerbaijani citizens, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

Impact On Civilian Shipping

"A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Turkiye," he said in a post on X.

"Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship's captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established," he said.

Zelenskyy said 11 crew members were rescued, one of them injured.

He further said that Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea.

"Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help," he posted.

Black Sea Security Concerns

The Black Sea is a critical global trade choke point facing severe disruption due to escalating attacks on commercial shipping and port infrastructure from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

India's Diplomatic Efforts

On Sunday, a 52-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical warehouse belonging to Indian owners was killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine's Sumy.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has moved beyond advocacy and stepped up its efforts in recent months to resolve the Ukraine conflict by engaging in conversations with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Jaishankar's comments at an event came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "good ideas" to find a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict.