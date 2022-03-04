News
Rediff.com  » News » Russia, Ukraine agree to organise humanitarian corridors

Russia, Ukraine agree to organise humanitarian corridors

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 04, 2022 10:55 IST
Russia and Ukraine agreed to organise humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the second round of talks in Belarus on Thursday.

IMAGE: People board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, on March 3, 2022. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

'There is a solution only for the organisation of humanitarian corridors,' Advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said on Twitter.

 

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is also the head of the Russian delegation, said the two sides discussed military issues, humanitarian issues, and a future political settlement of the conflict.

"We have thoroughly discussed three points -- military, international and humanitarian, and the third one is an issue of a future political regulation of the conflict. Both positions are clear and written down. ...Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries agreed on providing humanitarian corridors for civilians and on a possible temporary ceasefire in areas where evacuation is happening," Medinsky told media, as quoted by CNN.

He said that creating humanitarian corridors is 'substantial progress'.

Russia's TASS news agency reported earlier Thursday that the second round of talks has ended.

Podoliak told a media briefing that the third round of peace negotiations may take place soon.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
