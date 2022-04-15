News
Russia threatens to intensify missile strikes on Kyiv

Russia threatens to intensify missile strikes on Kyiv

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 15, 2022 15:38 IST
Moscow will ramp up the scale of its missile strikes targeting objects in Kyiv in response to any attacks or sabotage on the territory of Russia, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian service member inspects remains of a tank destroyed during Russia's invasion, in the village of Termakhivka, in Kyiv region, on April 14, 2022. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

The spokesman said that high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles hit a military facility on the outskirts of Kyiv overnight.

As a result of the attack on the Vizar Zhulyany machine-building plant, workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as anti-ship missiles, were destroyed.

 

"The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to the commission by the Kyiv nationalist regime of any attacks of a terrorist nature or sabotage on the Russian territory," Konashenkov told reporters.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
