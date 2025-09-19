Russia offers India cooperation in localising nuclear power plants

Russia has offered India cooperation in localisation of large and small nuclear power plants as part of a civil nuclear energy collaboration between the two countries, it was announced Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Russia is currently building the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

According to Rosatom, the state atomic energy corporation, its Director General Alexey Likhachov made the offer during his meeting with the Indian delegation on the sidelines of the 69th annual session of the General Conference of International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna from September 15-20.

Talks with India -- one of Rosatom's strategic partners -- centred on expanding collaboration in peaceful nuclear energy. Rosatom offered to work with India on localising large- and small-scale nuclear power plant projects, building on India's strong industrial capabilities, a Rosatom release said.

The parties reviewed progress on the four units under construction at Kudankulam NPP for phases II and III and explored opportunities for further cooperation, including serial construction of Russian-designed large and small NPPs in India, the release added.

In the first phase of KudanKulam NPP Rosatom has already commissioned two units.

At the annual forum, Rosatom, which is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry, showcased its achievements, innovative projects, and strategic vision for the future of nuclear energy on the global stage.

According to earlier reports, Rosatom, which is building Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh, had signed an agreement with India to source some equipment for it.