HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Russia offers India cooperation in localising nuclear power plants

Russia offers India cooperation in localising nuclear power plants

By Vinay Shukla
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 19, 2025 20:55 IST

x

Russia has offered India cooperation in localisation of large and small nuclear power plants as part of a civil nuclear energy collaboration between the two countries, it was announced Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Russia is currently building the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

According to Rosatom, the state atomic energy corporation, its Director General Alexey Likhachov made the offer during his meeting with the Indian delegation on the sidelines of the 69th annual session of the General Conference of International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna from September 15-20.

 

Talks with India -- one of Rosatom's strategic partners -- centred on expanding collaboration in peaceful nuclear energy. Rosatom offered to work with India on localising large- and small-scale nuclear power plant projects, building on India's strong industrial capabilities, a Rosatom release said.

The parties reviewed progress on the four units under construction at Kudankulam NPP for phases II and III and explored opportunities for further cooperation, including serial construction of Russian-designed large and small NPPs in India, the release added.

In the first phase of KudanKulam NPP Rosatom has already commissioned two units.

At the annual forum, Rosatom, which is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry, showcased its achievements, innovative projects, and strategic vision for the future of nuclear energy on the global stage.

According to earlier reports, Rosatom, which is building Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh, had signed an agreement with India to source some equipment for it.

Vinay Shukla in Moscow
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants
Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants
Russia to help India build small tropical N-plants
Russia to help India build small tropical N-plants
Rosatom Ships N-Reactor For Kudankulam
Rosatom Ships N-Reactor For Kudankulam
Kudankulam: Russian Reactor Vessel Arrives
Kudankulam: Russian Reactor Vessel Arrives
India, Russia ink key pact for 2 nuclear power units
India, Russia ink key pact for 2 nuclear power units

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Top 5 Male Singers

webstory image 2

10 Best All-Purpose SUVs

webstory image 3

6 Indian Monuments In UK

VIDEOS

Bollywood Stars Shine at 'Jolly LLB 3' Screening8:58

Bollywood Stars Shine at 'Jolly LLB 3' Screening

Rekha's Timeless Charm Shines at Shabana Azmi's Birthday Party1:01

Rekha's Timeless Charm Shines at Shabana Azmi's Birthday...

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look1:43

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV