Russia launches 120 missiles, 90 drones on Ukraine's energy infra; 2 killed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned a "massive combined attack" launched by Russian forces, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, resulting in damaged facilities, power outages, and loss of life.

IMAGE: A residential area that is heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Odesa November 17, 2024. Photograph: Nina Liashonok/Reuters

Zelenskyy further said that the assault occurred overnight and into the morning, and involved a barrage of approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones, including Shaheds, Zircons, Iskanders, and Kinzhals.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "A massive combined attack targeted all regions of Ukraine. Overnight and this morning, Russian terrorists used various types of drones, including Shaheds, as well as cruise, ballistic, and aeroballistic missiles--Zircons, Iskanders, and Kinzhals. In total, approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones were launched. Our air defense forces destroyed over 140 aerial targets."

"The enemy's target was our energy infrastructure across Ukraine. Unfortunately, some facilities sustained damage from direct hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, a drone attack killed two people and injured six others, including two children," the post added.

Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, and acknowledged the ongoing challenges, noting that some areas remain without power.

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. As of now, some areas remain without power, but all necessary forces are working to mitigate the consequences and restore the infrastructure. We are grateful to all our air defense units that participated in repelling this attack: anti-aircraft missile forces, our aviation -- pilots of F16s, Su aircraft, and MiGs, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units--all worked together in an organized and coordinated manner. I thank them for their reliable protection," Zelesnkyy said.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Zelenskyy expressed optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump's administration could expedite the resolution of the ongoing war with Russia.

Zelenskyy made the remarks during an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne, where he reflected on US-Ukraine relations and past discussions with Trump regarding the conflict, which began in 2022, Anadolu reported.

Zelenskyy emphasised the alignment of Ukraine's position with Trump, stating, "He (Trump) has heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position."

Addressing whether Trump had urged Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, Zelenskyy clarified, "We are an independent country. And we, during this war, both our people and I, personally, are in negotiations with the United States, with both Trump and Biden and with European leaders, proved that the 'sit and listen' rhetoric doesn't work with us."

The Ukrainian leader shared his belief that the conflict could end sooner under Trump's leadership, citing the administration's pledge to prioritise swift resolution, reported Anadolu.

"It is very important for us to have a just peace, so that we do not feel that we have lost our best people because of the injustice that has been imposed on us. The war will end, but there is no exact date. Certainly, with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their pledge to their public, and it is also very important to them," he added.