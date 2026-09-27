Russia backs India's bid for UNSC permanent seat

Russia has voiced strong support for India's permanent seat in the UN Security Council, advocating for broader representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America while opposing additional seats for Western nations like Germany and Japan.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during a BRICS Summit session at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points Russia explicitly supports India's candidature for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opposes additional permanent seats for Western countries like Germany and Japan, citing their "militarism and revanchism."

Russia advocates for broadening representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America in the UNSC.

Brazil's permanent seat candidature is also supported by Russia, alongside India's.

Lavrov stressed the importance of satisfying the interests of the African continent in any UNSC reform.

Russia has backed India's candidature for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, saying that any reform of the United Nations body cannot involve additional seats being allocated to Western countries, especially Germany and Japan.

Russia's Stance On UNSC Reform

"Our principled approach is the following: UN Security Council reform cannot involve any additional seats being allocated to Western countries, especially to Germany and Japan, who are now on the path to militarism and revanchism," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

"We are in favour of broadening the representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. We support Brazil's and India's candidatures for a permanent seat, and at the same time, I wish to emphasise this: we must satisfy the interests of the African continent," he said.

Global Cooperation And Security

Lavrov added that through its foreign policy, "Russia is trying to fix the situation in the world, working together with its allies and strategic partners: the BRICS, the SCO, and the Eurasian Economic Union".

"We are promoting an agenda which we can all get behind- a unifying agenda, concrete ideas and projects. Today, what's coming to the fore is the topic of international information security. Clearly, the UN should play a central role in these discussions, not other narrow fora," he said.