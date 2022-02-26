Russia claims to have captured Melitopol, street fighting begins in Kyiv

The Russian armed forces have established full control over the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in the south of the country, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

IMAGE: An apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

"Units of the Russian Armed Forces have established full control over the city of Melitopol," Konashenkov told reporters.

He also stressed that Russian soldiers are taking all measures to ensure the safety of civilians and exclude provocations by Ukrainian special services and nationalists.

On Thursday, Russia launched a special operation to 'demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine', responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for 'help in countering the aggression of the Ukrainian troops'.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

However, agency reports said that street fighting has broken out in Kyiv as Russian troops have stormed towards Ukraine's capital.

Officials have urged residents to take shelter.

The United States has warned its citizens in Ukraine that 'conditions may deteriorate without warning', and advised them to locate their nearest shelter.

'The security situation throughout Ukraine remains highly volatile, and conditions may deteriorate without warning. US citizens should remain vigilant and know the location of your closest shelter or protected space,' the US embassy said in a tweet.

This comes as explosions have been heard in parts of Kyiv as Russian forces approached the city, CNN reported.

Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city as some media reports said Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay.

"We are all here. Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state and it will remain so. Glory to our defenders! Glory to our women defenders! Glory to Ukraine," said Zelensky in a video posted on Facebook.

Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital.

Skirmishes reported on the edge of Kyiv suggested that small Russian units were probing Ukrainian defences to clear a path for the main forces.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry had on Friday asked its citizen to 'make Molotov cocktails'.

One of the television channels even gave instructions on how to make cocktails, urging residents to resist Russia's military action.