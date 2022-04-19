Russia asks Ukrainian soldiers in Azovstal to lay down arms

The Russian military is proposing to Ukrainian militants and foreign mercenaries who are hiding in Mariupol's Azovstal plant to surrender on Tuesday afternoon, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Center, said.

IMAGE: A block of flats heavily damaged in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on April 18, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

"Given the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, and also guided by purely humane principles, the Russian armed forces once again offer militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries from 12.00 Moscow time [09:00 GMT] on April 19, 2022 to halt all hostilities and lay down their arms," Mizintsev told a briefing.

According to Mizintsev, the process includes direct communication between Russian and Ukrainian sides starting from 10 GMT.

The Russian official said that the surrender process should last two hours and start at 11 GMT when the militants will start leaving the Azovstal plant without weapons.