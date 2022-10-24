News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rumours abound as BJP's Suvendu Adhikari seen with TMC leaders

Rumours abound as BJP's Suvendu Adhikari seen with TMC leaders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 24, 2022 17:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari was seen with two Trinamool Congress councillors of Suri municipality at a Kali temple in Suri sparking off speculations.

IMAGE: Suvendu Adhikari. Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

The meeting took place at Bamni Kali Temple at Suri in Birbhum district on Saturday which Adhikari visited ahead of Kali Puja celebrations.

The two councillors -- Ujjwal Chatterjee, who was the former chairman of Suri Municipality, and Kundan Dey were present at the temple when the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader walked into the temple and they spoke to him.

 

Later, Adhikari posted a picture of the meeting on social media in which Chatterjee is seen speaking to him.

Birbhum district TMC president Anubrata Mondal is in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. Adhikari has repeatedly criticised Mondal.

Adhikari, the Nandigram lawmaker, is a former leader of the TMC. He had switched to the BJP in 2020 before the state election and is a strident critic of the TMC government and its supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC councillors described the meeting as a 'coincidence' and 'without any political significance'.

Asked, Chatterjee said, "I visit the Bamni Kali temple every year before Kali Puja. On Saturday I suddenly met Suvendu Adhikari in the temple and spoke to him out of courtesy. As he was in our party (TMC) earlier, we know each other."

Dey said, "We don't take politics to the temple. TMC has always been courteous to opposition leaders."

No comment was made by the district TMC leadership about the meeting.

Adhikari had inaugurated two Kali pujas here, besides visiting Bamni temple. Kali Puja is being celebrated across the state on Monday.

Seizing the chance, BJP district president Dhruba Saha Sunday said, "Many TMC leaders are trying to join BJP but we are in no hurry. We have not forgotten what they did to our workers after the declaration of the state assembly election result last year."

The BJP has claimed that a number of it workers were killed by TMC in post-poll violence in 2021.

TMC has said the charge was baseless.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why BJP is crumbling in Bengal after sensational rise
Why BJP is crumbling in Bengal after sensational rise
How BJP's Chanakya met his waterloo in Bengal
How BJP's Chanakya met his waterloo in Bengal
Meet the BJP's silent army in Bengal
Meet the BJP's silent army in Bengal
Ukraine Lies In Ruins
Ukraine Lies In Ruins
T20 WC: Felled Australia to take it one game at a time
T20 WC: Felled Australia to take it one game at a time
Shilpa Looks WOW At Her Diwali Party!
Shilpa Looks WOW At Her Diwali Party!
Rishi Sunak may become 1st Indian-origin UK PM today
Rishi Sunak may become 1st Indian-origin UK PM today
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why RSS-BJP Have Abandoned West Bengal

Why RSS-BJP Have Abandoned West Bengal

'BJP defeated BJP in Bengal'

'BJP defeated BJP in Bengal'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances