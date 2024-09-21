News
Rediff.com  » News » Ruler must tolerate dissent in a democracy: Gadkari

Ruler must tolerate dissent in a democracy: Gadkari

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 21, 2024 09:28 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said the biggest test of democracy is that the ruler tolerates even the strongest opinion against him, and it leads to introspection.

IMAGE: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Writers and intellectuals should express themselves fearlessly, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said at a book release function held at MIT World Peace University in Pune on Friday.

"The biggest test of democracy is that the king tolerates the strongest opinion against him and introspects over it," he said.

 

In India, there is no problem of difference of opinion but 'there is a problem of lack of opinion', the Road Transport and Highways minister said.

"We are neither rightist, nor leftist. We are opportunists. It is expected from writers and intellectuals that they express their opinions without any fear," he added.

Gadkari also said that as long as untouchability and notions of social inferiority and superiority persist, the work of nation-building can not be said to be complete.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
