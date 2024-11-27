Ruckus in Parliament over Adani, Sambhal violence

Parliament proceedings were disrupted repeatedly on Wednesday by Opposition members over the Adani controversy, recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and other issues.

Photograph: Sansad TV

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, many Opposition members, including from Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise various issues.

Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party were in the Well while other Opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans.

Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they can take up their issues later.

Amid the din, one question was taken up.

However, the protests continued and the proceedings, which went on for about six minutes, were adjourned till noon.

The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Rajya Sabha proceedings too were briefly adjourned amid opposition protests.

Soon after listed papers were tabled in the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 18 notices under Rule 267 for suspension of the scheduled business and to take up issues related to the Adani Group, violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and rising incidents of crime in Delhi.

He, however did not accept the notices.

This led to protest by opposition members, including from those belonging to the Congress.

The Chairman then adjourned the proceedings.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani, and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in the New York court in an alleged bribery case.