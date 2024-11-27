News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Ruckus in Parliament over Adani, Sambhal violence

Ruckus in Parliament over Adani, Sambhal violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 27, 2024 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Parliament proceedings were disrupted repeatedly on Wednesday by Opposition members over the Adani controversy, recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and other issues.

Photograph: Sansad TV

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, many Opposition members, including from Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise various issues.

Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party were in the Well while other Opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans.

 

Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they can take up their issues later.

Amid the din, one question was taken up.

However, the protests continued and the proceedings, which went on for about six minutes, were adjourned till noon.

The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Rajya Sabha proceedings too were briefly adjourned amid opposition protests.

Soon after listed papers were tabled in the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 18 notices under Rule 267 for suspension of the scheduled business and to take up issues related to the Adani Group, violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and rising incidents of crime in Delhi.

He, however did not accept the notices.

This led to protest by opposition members, including from those belonging to the Congress.

The Chairman then adjourned the proceedings.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani, and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in the New York court in an alleged bribery case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'He went out to take groceries, police killed him'
'He went out to take groceries, police killed him'
Adani Charges Test For US Legal System
Adani Charges Test For US Legal System
Send CBI, ED to Adani, Ambani: Rahul to Modi
Send CBI, ED to Adani, Ambani: Rahul to Modi
Govt to crack down on vulgar content on social media
Govt to crack down on vulgar content on social media
'Jaiswal will score more than 40 Test hundreds'
'Jaiswal will score more than 40 Test hundreds'
IIT-JEE Main 2025: Tips for Exam Success
IIT-JEE Main 2025: Tips for Exam Success
'I'm Not Shah Rukh Khan Yet'
'I'm Not Shah Rukh Khan Yet'
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Sambhal violence: Focus shifts to Turk-Pathan rivalry
Sambhal violence: Focus shifts to Turk-Pathan rivalry
Adani, nephew not charged with bribes in US: Group
Adani, nephew not charged with bribes in US: Group

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances