HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Minister's Nephew Allegedly Involved In Police Station Ruckus Over Illegal Mining

UP Minister's Nephew Allegedly Involved In Police Station Ruckus Over Illegal Mining

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 18:53 IST

x

Discover how the nephew of a Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister is allegedly embroiled in a police station ruckus in Mathura following a raid on an illegal mining operation, sparking a major investigation.

Key Points

  • A group, including UP Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary's nephew Nardev Chaudhary, allegedly created a ruckus at Barsana police station in Mathura.
  • The incident occurred after police and the mining department raided an illegal soil mining operation, seizing a JCB machine and four tractor-trolleys.
  • An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing public servants, assault, and illegal mining, with one arrest made.
  • Nardev Chaudhary denies illegal mining, claiming the excavation was for an Amrit Sarovar project and alleging wrongful detention and bribe demands by police.
  • Police reject Chaudhary's claims, asserting the activity was illegal mining and that investigations are ongoing to identify all involved.

A group of men accused of illegal mining, along with the nephew of an Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and his supporters, allegedly created a ruckus at the Barsana police station in Mathura, officials said on Saturday.

The chaos followed a raid by the joint team of police and the mining department during which a JCB machine and other vehicles were seized. Nardev Chaudhary, nephew of Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, was also allegedly involved in the ruckus. The police, however, have not named the BJP leader's nephew in the FIR and said the identities of several other people involved in the incident are being verified.

 

Illegal Mining Operation Uncovered

According to police, the joint team conducted a raid between Kamai and Karahla villages in the Barsana area after receiving information about illegal soil mining. During the operation, officials allegedly found a JCB machine being used for excavation and four tractor-trolleys being loaded with soil. The vehicles were seized after those present at the site allegedly failed to produce the requisite permission documents.

Police said the mining department seized the JCB machine and the four tractor-trolleys and handed them over to police for further action. According to police, while the seized vehicles were being taken to the police station, two men identified as Suraj Pal and Laakhan Singh allegedly stopped the convoy, abused and pushed a sub-inspector and obstructed official work.

Investigation Underway Amidst Allegations

Officials said that later, a group of people reached the police station and created a disturbance. Videos of the incident subsequently surfaced on social media. Rural SP Suresh Chandra Rawat said a case has been registered regarding the matter under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to obstructing public servants from discharging official duties, assault and illegal mining.

"The FIR mentions several unidentified persons. Their names will be added as the investigation progresses. We are trying to identify the other accused who created a ruckus at the police station through CCTV footage and viral videos," Rawat told PTI. He said one Suraj Pal was arrested from Kamai village on Friday, and efforts were underway to trace the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, Nardev Chaudhary claimed that local party workers informed him that one of them had been wrongfully detained after refusing to pay a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to police. He said the excavation work was being carried out for an Amrit Sarovar project and denied that it amounted to illegal mining. Police, however, rejected the claim and maintained that the activity constituted illegal mining. The incident is being investigated, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Nine Jailed After Protest and Vandalism at Mathura Liquor Shop
Nine Jailed After Protest and Vandalism at Mathura Liquor Shop
Petrol Pump Owner and Staff Accused of Attacking Mining Inspection Team in Kaushambi
Petrol Pump Owner and Staff Accused of Attacking Mining Inspection Team in Kaushambi
Mathura SP among 24 killed as 'satyagrahis' with grenades clash with cops
Mathura SP among 24 killed as 'satyagrahis' with grenades clash with cops
Illegal Opium Farm Uncovered in Pratapgarh Raid
Illegal Opium Farm Uncovered in Pratapgarh Raid
Cops should've been more prepared: Akhilesh on Mathura violence
Cops should've been more prepared: Akhilesh on Mathura violence

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc Across Kochi, Streets Flooded1:27

Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc Across Kochi, Streets Flooded

Disha Patani's One-of-a-Kind Style Steals the Spotlight1:05

Disha Patani's One-of-a-Kind Style Steals the Spotlight

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur spotted together at the airport0:58

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur spotted together at the airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO