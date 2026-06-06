UP Minister's Nephew Allegedly Involved In Police Station Ruckus Over Illegal Mining

Discover how the nephew of a Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister is allegedly embroiled in a police station ruckus in Mathura following a raid on an illegal mining operation, sparking a major investigation.

Key Points A group, including UP Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary's nephew Nardev Chaudhary, allegedly created a ruckus at Barsana police station in Mathura.

The incident occurred after police and the mining department raided an illegal soil mining operation, seizing a JCB machine and four tractor-trolleys.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing public servants, assault, and illegal mining, with one arrest made.

Nardev Chaudhary denies illegal mining, claiming the excavation was for an Amrit Sarovar project and alleging wrongful detention and bribe demands by police.

Police reject Chaudhary's claims, asserting the activity was illegal mining and that investigations are ongoing to identify all involved.

A group of men accused of illegal mining, along with the nephew of an Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and his supporters, allegedly created a ruckus at the Barsana police station in Mathura, officials said on Saturday.

The chaos followed a raid by the joint team of police and the mining department during which a JCB machine and other vehicles were seized. Nardev Chaudhary, nephew of Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, was also allegedly involved in the ruckus. The police, however, have not named the BJP leader's nephew in the FIR and said the identities of several other people involved in the incident are being verified.

Illegal Mining Operation Uncovered

According to police, the joint team conducted a raid between Kamai and Karahla villages in the Barsana area after receiving information about illegal soil mining. During the operation, officials allegedly found a JCB machine being used for excavation and four tractor-trolleys being loaded with soil. The vehicles were seized after those present at the site allegedly failed to produce the requisite permission documents.

Police said the mining department seized the JCB machine and the four tractor-trolleys and handed them over to police for further action. According to police, while the seized vehicles were being taken to the police station, two men identified as Suraj Pal and Laakhan Singh allegedly stopped the convoy, abused and pushed a sub-inspector and obstructed official work.

Investigation Underway Amidst Allegations

Officials said that later, a group of people reached the police station and created a disturbance. Videos of the incident subsequently surfaced on social media. Rural SP Suresh Chandra Rawat said a case has been registered regarding the matter under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to obstructing public servants from discharging official duties, assault and illegal mining.

"The FIR mentions several unidentified persons. Their names will be added as the investigation progresses. We are trying to identify the other accused who created a ruckus at the police station through CCTV footage and viral videos," Rawat told PTI. He said one Suraj Pal was arrested from Kamai village on Friday, and efforts were underway to trace the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, Nardev Chaudhary claimed that local party workers informed him that one of them had been wrongfully detained after refusing to pay a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to police. He said the excavation work was being carried out for an Amrit Sarovar project and denied that it amounted to illegal mining. Police, however, rejected the claim and maintained that the activity constituted illegal mining. The incident is being investigated, they said.