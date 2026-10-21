Rubio reaches Jamnagar, meets Adani, Chandrasekaran before leaving

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit to India, including a tour of Reliance Industries' massive Jamnagar refinery and meetings with top business magnates Gautam Adani and N Chandrasekaran, underscores a strategic push to deepen bilateral ties in energy, trade, and critical technologies.

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during their visit to the US Consulate General, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: Courtesy @SecRubio/X

Key Points US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery, the world's largest single-site refinery, after describing India as a crude oil refining 'superpower'.

Rubio met with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai to discuss advancing bilateral ties in energy, trade, investment, defence, and critical technologies.

The visit aims to explore opportunities for India to process more Venezuelan crude oil and scale up energy trade with the US, alongside increasing purchases of American technologies and defence systems.

The Jamnagar refinery's advanced capabilities and capacity to process diverse crude grades position it as a key player in potential US-India cooperation on global oil supplies.

India and the United States are seeking to deepen commercial and strategic ties, with energy security, manufacturing, and technology identified as crucial areas for collaboration.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar city on Wednesday to visit the oil refinery complex owned by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, a day after he described India as a crude oil refining 'superpower'.

Rubio met Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Wednesday morning before heading to Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Advancing Bilateral Ties

Rubio is on a three-day visit to India to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence and critical technologies, besides exchanging views on the West Asia crisis.

During his visit, Rubio is scheduled to tour the Jamnagar refinery complex, which assumes significance in the context of his remarks on India's oil refining capabilities and his call for processing more Venezuelan crude in the country.

He will also visit Vantara and giga factories being developed by the conglomerate.

World's Largest Refinery

According to the RIL website, its Jamnagar refinery is the 'largest and most complex single-site refinery in the world with 1.4 million barrels per day (MMBPD) crude processing capacity and a complexity index of 21.1 -- the highest in the world'.

It states that 'the refinery has processed over 216 different grades of crude oil produced in the world -- perhaps the only refinery to achieve this feat'.

The Jamnagar refinery complex houses some of the world's largest units, such as the Fluidised Catalytic Cracker (FCC), Coker, Alkylation, Paraxylene, Polypropylene, Refinery Off-Gas Cracker (ROGC) and Petcoke gasification plants, the company said.

Discussions in Mumbai

The US Secretary of State arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted him for wide-ranging talks on bilateral cooperation.

Ahead of the meeting, Rubio described India as a crude oil refining 'superpower' and advocated for processing more Venezuelan crude in India.

He also urged India to scale up energy trade with the US and increase purchases of American technologies and defence systems.

Rubio first met Adani, followed by a meeting with Chandrasekaran, sources said. Neither side released details of the meetings.

Adani heads one of India's largest conglomerates, with interests spanning ports, airports, energy, logistics and infrastructure. The group has also been expanding its renewable-energy and manufacturing businesses, sectors that are central to India's ambitions to strengthen domestic supply chains and attract global investment.

Chandrasekaran, who leads Tata Sons, the Tata Group's holding company, oversees a sprawling business empire with interests in automobiles, steel, information technology, aviation, electronics, and advanced manufacturing. The group has been investing in semiconductors and battery technology as India seeks a larger role in global technology and manufacturing supply chains.

The visit comes as India and the United States seek to deepen commercial and strategic ties, with energy security, manufacturing and technology among the areas of potential cooperation.

Rubio's Jamnagar visit puts energy and industrial investment at the centre of his India trip, with the Reliance complex emerging as a focal point for potential cooperation between Washington and New Delhi on global oil supplies.

The refinery's ability to process a wide range of crude grades makes it strategically significant as the United States explores expanding markets for Venezuelan oil and India seeks to diversify its energy supplies. Rubio has said Washington is in discussions with Reliance about refining more Venezuelan crude as production in the South American country rises.