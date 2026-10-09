West Bengal ACB Nabs RTO Official, Middleman In Bus Permit Bribery Case

The West Bengal Anti-Corruption Branch has apprehended an RTO official and a middleman in Kolkata following a trap operation, exposing an alleged bribery scheme involving bus permit renewals.

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Key Points The West Bengal Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested an RTO official and an alleged middleman on Friday.

The arrests occurred during a trap operation at the Beltala RTO office in Kolkata.

The accused allegedly demanded and accepted a Rs 90,000 bribe for facilitating the renewal of a bus permit.

The initial bribe demand was Rs 1 lakh, which was later reduced to Rs 90,000 after negotiations.

Investigators are currently examining whether other individuals were involved in the alleged bribery scheme.

The West Bengal Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday arrested a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official and an alleged middleman for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe for facilitating the renewal of a bus permit.

Bribery Trap Operation Uncovered

The arrests were made during a trap operation at the Beltala RTO office, where the accused were allegedly involved in a bribery deal relating to bus permits issued under the state transport authority (STA), a transport department official said.

According to the complaint lodged by the bus owner, the accused had initially demanded Rs 1 lakh for getting the work done.

The amount was subsequently reduced to Rs 90,000 following negotiations, the official said.

Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid at the RTO office on Friday, and the official and the alleged middleman were arrested.

Investigators are examining whether other persons were involved in the alleged bribery and are verifying the circumstances surrounding the transaction, the transport department official said.