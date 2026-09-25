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Police Summon RSS Leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat In 2025 Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 25, 2026 22:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has been summoned by Bantwal Rural Police to record his statement concerning a 2025 murder case, sparking controversy and warnings from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

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Key Points

  • RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has received a police notice.
  • He is required to record his statement regarding a 2025 murder case.
  • The investigation pertains to the murder of Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal.
  • Bhat is scheduled to appear before the investigating officer on September 26.
  • The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has issued a warning against harming Bhat's image.

Bantwal Rural Police have issued a notice to RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, asking him to appear and record his statement in connection with a 2025 murder case, officials said on Friday. Bhat's statement is yet to be recorded, they said.

Police Probe Into 2025 Murder Case

"After recording his statement, the chargesheet will be submitted before the competent court," police said in a statement. The case pertains to the murder of 32-year-old Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in May 2025. The notice is part of the ongoing investigation into the case registered at Bantwal Rural Police Station. Police did not provide further details about the nature of the statement sought from Bhat.

 

According to a copy of the notice sourced by PTI, Bhat will appear before the investigating officer from Bantwal police station at his residence in Kalladka on September 26. Following the notice, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad warned that if the government tried to harm Bhat's image, the consequences would be dire.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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kalladka prabhakar bhatrss leaderbantwal policemurder investigationabdul rahiman

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