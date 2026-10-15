RSS invites Dhankhar to Vijayadashami event, Cong takes a jibe at govt

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to attend the RSS' significant annual Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur next week, marking the conclusion of the organisation's centenary year amidst political commentary from the Congress.

IMAGE: Former Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with his wife greets media during the swearing-in ceremony of the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on September 12, 2025. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has received an invitation to the RSS' annual Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur next week.

The event, scheduled for October 20, will mark the conclusion of the RSS' centenary year.

Sanjay Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Jagran, will serve as the chief guest, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing the gathering.

Yaniv Revach, Israel's Consul General for the Midwest India region, is also an invited guest for the celebration.

The Congress has criticised the Modi government, linking Dhankhar's RSS invite to his unresolved housing issue since his resignation last July.

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been invited to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual event to be organised on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur next week.

RSS Centenary Celebration

According to the RSS, Dhankhar has been invited as a guest for the event which is organised every year on Vijayadashmi to mark the organisation's foundation day.

This year's event, to be organised at Nagpur's Reshimbagh Ground on October 20, will also mark closing of the RSS' centenary year.

Sanjay Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Jagran, will be the chief guest at the event to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Sangh said.

'This year, the invited guests for the Sangh's Vijayadashmi celebration, marking the conclusion of its centenary year, will be former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Yaniv Revach, Israel's Consul General for the Midwest India region,' the RSS said.

On Dhankhar being invited to the event, the Congress took potshots at the Modi government, saying that the 'ecosystem is at war with itself'.

Cong Takes Potshots at Govt

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said even though Dhankhar has got an invite from the RSS, the government is yet to allot him a house that he is entitled to since he resigned suddenly in July last year.

'On July 21, 2025, the PM and HM suddenly, in a matter of a few minutes, forced the resignation of the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, whom they had got elected three years earlier.

'The Vice President had been a strong critic of the Modi Government's continuing neglect of the demands of farmers. The PM-HM duo are so petty that Mr Dhankhar has still not been allotted a house to which he is entitled,' he alleged in a post on X.

Dhankhar had suddenly resigned as vice president of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, citing medical reasons.

'To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,' Dhankhar had said in his letter to the President.

Ramesh said, 'Now the RSS has invited the former Vice President as a special guest to its annual Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur on October 20th. Clearly the ecosystem is at war within itself as it unravels.'