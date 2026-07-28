RSS condemns member's 'NEET protest lead to gangrape' remark

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has unequivocally condemned the controversial remarks made by right-wing political observer T G Mohandas regarding student protests.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The RSS has officially distanced itself from T G Mohandas's controversial remarks, clarifying he is not an office-bearer and his views are personal.

Mohandas allegedly suggested in a YouTube video that student protests over the NEET paper leak could lead to 'gang rape' and that girls attending 'enjoy being raped'.

He also allegedly advocated for imposing a curfew and opening fire on student protesters if they refused to disperse, claiming it would control the situation.

The All India Students' Federation has lodged a police complaint against Mohandas, alleging his statements amount to an appeal for violence and mass killing.

Former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi have also condemned the remarks, with Sreemathi calling for legal action and High Court intervention.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Tuesday condemned the controversial remarks made by right-wing political observer T G Mohandas on the recent students' agitation in New Delhi, saying they were his "personal thoughts" and deserved to be denounced.

In a statement, senior RSS functionary K B Sreekumar clarified that Mohandas was not an RSS office-bearer at any level.

"T G Mohandas's comments on the recent protest are his personal thoughts. He is not an RSS official at any level. RSS doesn't agree with his views, and they should be condemned in the highest possible manner," Sreekumar said.

Controversial Remarks Trigger Widespread Outcry

The clarification came a day after Mohandas's remarks triggered widespread protests in Kerala and on social media, prompting the pro-CPI student outfit All India Students' Federation to lodge a police complaint against him.

Mohandas allegedly said in a YouTube video that the Delhi students' protest over the NEET paper leak "could lead to incidents of gang rape and that there would be no complaints against that since those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped."

In the same video, he also allegedly said that, if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew, order the crowd to disperse, and then open fire if they refused, claiming that although some people would be killed or permanently injured, the situation would be brought under control within hours and the bodies shifted to hospitals.

Police Complaint and Political Condemnation

In its complaint to the State Police Chief, the AISF had alleged that Mohandas had called for student protesters to be "shot dead", amounting to an appeal for violence and mass killing.

According to the complaint, publicly advocating the use of state force to open fire on protesting students, with the possibility of deaths and grievous injuries, was an extremely dangerous statement that promoted violence, undermined the value of human life and had the potential to create fear and social unrest.

The AISF sought registration of a criminal case against Mohandas under all applicable legal provisions and called for an investigation into the YouTube channel that carried the remarks, the source of the video, digital records and its circulation across social media platforms.

Former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also condemned Mohandas's remarks and demanded action against him. In a Facebook post, Vijayan alleged that the statements reflected the Sangh Parivar's mindset of "eliminating dissent". He also accused the UDF government of reducing the police and the legal system to mere spectators to appease the RSS.

Meanwhile, senior CPI(M) leader and national president of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) P K Sreemathi, condemned Mohandas' remarks in the strongest terms and requested the HC to take up a case on its own in the matter against him. She also wanted Chief Minister V D Satheesan to intervene in it.

"These are the kind of statements we never expected from BJP and RSS leaders, nor have we heard such remarks from them before. Mohandas' comments are extremely uncivilised. They reflect a deeply degrading attitude towards women and girls," Sreemathi said, adding that the AIDWA would initiate legal action against him.