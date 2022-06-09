News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » RS polls in 4 states to be videographed, have special observers

RS polls in 4 states to be videographed, have special observers

Source: PTI
June 09, 2022 19:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid allegations of attempts at horse-trading in the Rajya Sabha elections in four states, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said special observers have been appointed to oversee the poll process which will be videographed.

IMAGE: Preparations are underway for the Rajya Sabha election at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, June 9, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently and all 41 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand were declared elected unopposed last Friday.

 

However, elections will be held for 16 seats of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka on Friday as the number of candidates exceeds the seats going to polls.

Taking questions after announcing the schedule for the presidential election, Kumar said, "We have appointed special observers in all the four places (states). The entire process will be videographed."

Seeking to keep their flock together, major political parties have corralled their MLAs in hotels and resorts, amid accusations of attempts at poaching.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Malik, Deshmukh denied bail to vote in RS polls
Malik, Deshmukh denied bail to vote in RS polls
Siddaramaiah urges JD-S MLAs to vote for Cong
Siddaramaiah urges JD-S MLAs to vote for Cong
RS poll: Parties sweat it out to keep flock together
RS poll: Parties sweat it out to keep flock together
SA's Markram tests positive for COVID-19
SA's Markram tests positive for COVID-19
Malik, Deshmukh move Bombay HC to vote in RS polls
Malik, Deshmukh move Bombay HC to vote in RS polls
IIT Madras develops robots to clean septic tanks
IIT Madras develops robots to clean septic tanks
Vote! Who Will Win The First T20I?
Vote! Who Will Win The First T20I?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Maha RS Polls: Prestige Battle Between Shiv Sena, BJP

Maha RS Polls: Prestige Battle Between Shiv Sena, BJP

Amid impasse over RS seat, HDK reaches out to Cong

Amid impasse over RS seat, HDK reaches out to Cong

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances