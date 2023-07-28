News
RS chairman's all-party meet fails to break Parliament logjam

RS chairman's all-party meet fails to break Parliament logjam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 28, 2023 22:44 IST
Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday reached out to various parties to break the deadlock in Parliament.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar convenes an all-party meeting in his chamber in an attempt to break deadlock in the Upper House, in New Delhi on July 28, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions ever since it met for the Monsoon session on July 20.

 

The House has not been functioning normally amid uproar caused by opposition members seeking a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence and a discussion under Rule 267.

'Chairman Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar convened an all-party meeting in his chamber today in an attempt to break the deadlock in the Upper House,' the Vice President's office said and shared pictures of the interaction.

Representatives of various parties, including Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Congress deputy leader in the House Pramod Tiwari and chief whip Jairam Ramesh, besides leaders of the BJD, NCP and other parties were present during the meeting.

However, no solution to end the stalemate in the House could be reached, sources said.

