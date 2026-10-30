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How Delhi Customs Foiled Rs 9.33 Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Bid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 30, 2026 22:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Customs made a significant bust at IGI Airport on October 28, seizing 26.67 kg of high-potency hydroponic weed worth Rs 9.33 crore from two passengers arriving from Bangkok, leading to their immediate arrest under the NDPS Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport seized 26.67 kg of suspected hydroponic weed on October 28.
  • The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 9.33 crore, was recovered from two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok.
  • The hydroponic weed was concealed in 26 polythene pouches across two trolley bags.
  • The two passengers were arrested on October 28 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Customs officials have seized 26.67 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 9.33 crore, from two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok at Delhi's IGI Airport, officials said on Friday.

Understanding Hydroponic Weed Seizure

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis grown in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

 

The seizure was made on October 28 after the passengers were intercepted on the basis of profiling, an official statement said.

The passengers arrived on two separate flights from Bangkok on October 28, the statement said.

During the X-ray screening and subsequent search of their personal belongings and baggage, customs officials recovered 26 polythene pouches containing a green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be marijuana or hydroponic weed, it said.

The contraband, weighing 26.67 kg, was concealed in 13 packets inside one black-coloured trolley bag and 13 packets inside another black-coloured trolley bag, the statement said.

The seized substance was subjected to a diagnostic test, which prima facie indicated that it was marijuana/hydroponic weed, it said.

The two passengers were arrested on October 28 under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while the suspected contraband was seized under Section 43(a) of the Act.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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hydroponic weed seizuredelhi airport customsndps act arrestsbangkok drug smugglingigi airport contraband

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