Rs 500-cr audio clip sparks row; Jarange alleges plot to crush Maratha stir

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has ignited a political firestorm by alleging a Rs 500 crore pay-off conspiracy involving Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, prompting fierce denials and counter-accusations from the ruling Shiv Sena.

IMAGE: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday alleged a conspiracy to silence him and weaken his agitation, demanding a probe into a viral audio clip.

The audio clip purportedly claims Rs 500 crore had already been delivered to Jarange through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Ruling Shiv Sena leaders denied the allegations, calling it a 'conspiracy to defame' Eknath Shinde and the party, and sought a forensic probe into the clip.

Shiv Sena leaders claimed the speakers in the audio clip belong to the BJP and questioned why Jarange kept mum on the 'two-year-old clip' until now.

Jarange accused CM Eknath Shinde of betraying the Maratha community's trust and challenged him to order a thorough investigation into the alleged conspiracy.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday claimed that a conspiracy had been hatched to silence him and weaken his agitation, and demanded a probe into a viral audio clip, which alleges that Rs 500 crore were paid to him through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Jarange's Explosive Allegations

Leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena, however, hit back at Jarange, saying it was a "conspiracy to defame" Eknath Shinde and the party. They claimed that the speakers in the audio clip belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and sought a forensic probe into it.

Addressing a press conference at Ankushnagar in Ambad tehsil of Jalna, Jarange played the purported audio recording and demanded an investigation into the alleged conspiracy, while also seeking to establish the identity of the speakers.

Contents of the Viral Audio Clip

In the purported conversation, a speaker claims that Rs 500 crore had already been delivered to Jarange through MP Shrikant Shinde, while another part of the recording discusses whether Jarange's influence would be beneficial to the party in the assembly elections.

The speakers are also purportedly heard discussing strategies to counter Jarange's growing influence in Marathwada, where he has been raising issues concerning Maratha reservation, farmers and loan waivers.

One speaker says Jarange was portraying the BJP as anti-Maratha and that OBC leaders, and there was a need to consider the political implications. Another says Jarange would continue raising different issues, forcing his opponents to respond to his narrative.

The recording also purportedly refers to contacting Maratha leaders as well as mobilising community members opposed to Jarange. One of the speakers allegedly suggests that Jarange should be countered indirectly through other people, while another warns that if his influence was not checked, he could politically overwhelm the party in Marathwada.

The conversation refers to party legislators being reluctant to speak against him. The clip also reportedly contains a discussion about the party's unwillingness to raise issues, such as "love jihad" and "vote jihad" which benefits in polarisation.

Jarange Challenges CM Shinde

In his press conference, Jarange alleged that attempts had been made to discredit him and weaken his movement over the past three years.

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde order a thorough investigation to establish who was behind the alleged conspiracy.

"We have sources, and it is up to the chief minister and the deputy chief minister to look into the matter," Jarange said, alleging that attempts had been made to silence him.

"If CM Fadnavis does not probe the clip, it means he himself is involved in the conspiracy," he alleged.

Jarange said he had regarded NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and the late Ajit Pawar as the community's leaders and had also believed that Eknath Shinde represented the interests of the Marathas. He, however, accused Shinde of betraying the community's trust.

During his Dussehra rally speech in Beed, Jarange claimed that a BJP leader had told him that Eknath Shinde had secured Rs 500 crore from the BJP and funnelled it via his son and MP Shrikant Shinde. However, Shinde on Wednesday maintained that nobody had paid or received Rs 500 crore, and dared Jarange to prove the allegation.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Lakhe Patil had on Tuesday threatened to file a defamation suit against Jarange over his allegations.

Shiv Sena Denies, Demands Forensic Probe

Meanwhile, reacting to Jarange's allegations, state minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said those who are part of the conversation in the purported audio clip are from the BJP.

"We demand a probe into the audio clip," Samant said, seeking to know why the clip was made viral.

"If the audio clip is true, then it is very unfortunate. The discussion is not just restricted to Shrikant Shinde. There is a conspiracy to defame Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena," he said.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

"There should be a forensic probe into the clip. The voice (of those who are talking in the clip) has to be assessed whether it is true or false," Samant said, adding that the BJP has to make clear what action will be taken against those if the clip turns out to be true.

According to him, Deputy CM Shinde has said there was no question of receiving money (Rs 500 crore) and even Jarange has said he has not received money.

Another Shiv Sena leader and former state minister Ramdas Kadam said Jarange was making efforts to give justice to the Maratha community.

"The (purported) clip dates back to October 14, 2024. Why did you (Jarange) keep mum on this two-year-old clip? He needs to clarify this," Kadam said.

He asserted that Shinde has contributed to giving justice to the Maratha community.

"Those speaking in the clip belong to the BJP and there are no two ways about it. The conversation in the clip is part of a conference call and it has links to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Thane and Mumbai. Anyone who has claimed that money was paid but should provide evidence. Jarange should have stood by Shinde if a leader of a community was being maligned," Kadam said.

The former minister further claimed he possesses an audio clip of a confidential meeting held by Jarange, which was attended by a BJP MLA. Kadam did not share details of the time of the confidential meeting.