rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Rs 50 lakh reward for giving info about Amritsar attackers

Rs 50 lakh reward for giving info about Amritsar attackers

November 19, 2018 11:53 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for anybody providing information on those involved in the Amritsar grenade blast that left three persons dead, officials said.

 

Information can be provided on the Punjab Police helpline -- 181, officials said, adding the identity of the informer will be kept a secret.

The chief minister will visit Amritsar later in the day, officials said.

A team of the National Investigation Agency visited the blast site on Sunday night along with their investigators and explosive experts.

They also held discussions with the top brass of the Punjab Police.

Three persons, including a preacher, were killed and over 20 injured when two-motorcycle borne men threw grenade on a religious congregation, an incident which the police are treating as a 'terrorist act'.

The incident took place inside the Nirankari Bhavan's prayer hall at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi, police said.

The Sant Nirankari Mission is a spiritual organisation and the Bhavan here lies close to the international airport and the Indo-Pak border.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Amritsar, Punjab Police, Nirankari Bhavan, National Investigation Agency, Sant Nirankari Mission
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use