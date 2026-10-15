Man Arrested In Kochi With 30 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 50 Lakh

Kochi police have made a significant drug bust, seizing over 30 kg of ganja worth Rs 50 lakh and arresting a man suspected of being a key link in an inter-state narcotics network as part of Operation Toofan.

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Key Points Kochi police seized over 30 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 50 lakh, on Thursday.

The arrest was made as part of the ongoing anti-narcotics drive, Operation Toofan.

Abdul Hai Molla, 22, from West Bengal, was apprehended in Kaloor.

Molla allegedly procured ganja from Odisha and transported it to Kerala for wholesale supply.

Police suspect Molla is a key link in a network transporting drugs from Odisha to Kerala.

Police seized over 30 kg of ganja worth around Rs 50 lakh from a man in Kaloor here on Thursday as part of the anti-narcotics drive Operation Toofan, officials said.

Details Of The Drug Seizure

The arrested person was identified as Abdul Hai Molla (22), a native of Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

According to police, Molla allegedly travelled from West Bengal to Odisha, procured ganja at a low price, and transported it to Keralam to supply to wholesale dealers.

He travelled to Vijayawada and took another train to Ernakulam Junction.

He was apprehended while travelling to Kaloor here early on Thursday, police said.

The accused is suspected to be a key link in a network transporting ganja from Odisha to Keralam.

The police are investigating who had ordered the consignment.

Police said the accused had been under surveillance for some time.

The arrest was made by a District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team led by Assistant Commissioner Ananthalal.

The accused and the seized ganja were handed over to the North police station, where a case has been registered, police added.