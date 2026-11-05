How Thane Police Uncovered A Rs 5.2 Crore Cobra Venom Racket

Thane police have successfully dismantled a significant wildlife smuggling operation, seizing cobra venom worth Rs 5.2 crore and apprehending five individuals involved in the illicit trade.

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Key Points Thane police busted a wildlife smuggling syndicate on Thursday, seizing over 500 mg of cobra venom.

The seized cobra venom is valued at Rs 5.2 crore in the illegal market.

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the racket, including two key suppliers from Mumbai.

The arrests were made following a tip-off and a trap laid on October 29.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Police have seized more than 500 mg of cobra venom valued at Rs 5.2 crore and arrested five persons, busting an alleged wildlife smuggling syndicate in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday.

Police Bust Wildlife Smuggling Ring

Acting on a tip-off, the police's Crime Detection Unit laid a trap near Dodia Petrol Pump in the Kashigaon area on October 29.

The police recovered two glass vials containing about 250 mg and 260 mg of cobra venom from Mohammed Danish Fayim Khan (23) and Abdul Karim Rashid Ahmed Shaikh (51), respectively, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mira Road Division) Ganpat Pingle told reporters.

A third suspect, Faizan Abdul Aziz (30), was also apprehended at the spot and a motorcycle and three mobile phones were seized, he said.

The interrogation and technical follow-ups led the investigation team to two key suppliers -- Faruk Ali Abdul Ali (37) and Noor Mohammed Wali Mohammed Shaikh (47) -- based at Trombay in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai, and they were also arrested, the official said.

The Kashigaon police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the police added.