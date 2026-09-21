'Rs 370 biryani' remark: Comedian Pranit More moves SC to club FIRs

Comedian Pranit More has moved the Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs filed against him following a guest's controversial "Rs 370 biryani" remark on his show, sparking widespread social media outrage and legal action.

IMAGE: Comedian Pranit More. Photograph: X

Key Points Comedian Pranit More sought Supreme Court intervention to club multiple FIRs related to a controversial "Rs 370 biryani" remark made on his show.

More's counsel stated he has apologised across all platforms, including the National Commission for Women, and deleted the controversial video.

The apex court has issued notices to the Centre and state governments regarding More's plea for FIR consolidation.

The guest who made the remark, Himanshu Jangra, was sacked by his employer and deactivated his social media after widespread backlash.

The controversy highlights the impact of social media outrage on public figures and individuals over perceived misogynistic content.

Faced with multiple FIRs after a guest on his show made the infamous "Rs 370 biryani" remark, dubbed misogynistic and crass, comedian Pranit More on Monday asked the Supreme Court to club all the FIRs against him.

Responding to his plea, the apex court sought notices from the Centre and the governments of Maharashtra and Haryana.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after the counsel for More told the court that the comedian has apologised on all forums, including the National Commission for Women.

Comedian's Apology And Plea

"I have apologised before all the forums, and I was just the host of the show. I understand the gravity of the situation, but the only thing I am seeking is that the Gurgaon FIR be clubbed with the Bombay FIR. I'm ready to face the trial... Even before the FIR was registered, as soon as I got to know about the gravity of the situation, I deleted the video. I was travelling at that time, and the PR team that I have, they did not take my approval before publishing the video," the counsel told the court.

Impact Of The Controversial Remark

A Gurugram-based firm had earlier sacked its employee, web developer Himanshu Jangra, who went viral for making the controversial "Rs 370 biryani" remark during More's show after widespread social media outrage over the incident.

Jangra faced a backlash for his comment, prompting his employer, Starvik Design, to fire him from his job. Vivek Vishwakarma, the founder of the firm, had confirmed his sacking in a video posted on X.

The controversy began after Jangra, during the show, recounted a date when he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. When the woman asked him to drop her home, he sought sexual favours for the money he spent on the biryani, Jangra said. More was seen laughing at Jangra's comment.

Later, both More and Jangra apologised for the incident after facing backlash on social media, with the latter also deactivating his Instagram account.

After the comment went viral, social media users termed it insensitive and derogatory towards women.

Some also criticised More for not objecting to the remark and laughing it off instead.