Kochi police are investigating a sophisticated Rs 2.6-crore income tax refund fraud where perpetrators allegedly fabricated TDS credits using a fictitious government institution to illegally claim refunds.

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Key Points A Rs 2.6-crore income tax refund fraud case has been registered by Kochi City Cyber Crime Police.

The fraud involved fabricating TDS credits using the identity of a fictitious government institution, 'Director Skill Development for Rural Women Empowerment'.

Accused allegedly obtained TANs and an AIN, then uploaded bogus TDS credits worth Rs 28.26 crore through Form 26Q.

Refunds totalling Rs 2.6 crore were fraudulently secured for 16 PAN holders from the Income Tax Department.

Police are scrutinising PAN cards and bank accounts to which refunds were transferred, with a detailed probe underway.

A case has been registered over an alleged Rs 2.6-crore income tax refund fraud by fabricating TDS credits using the identity of a fictitious government institution here, officials said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered by the Kochi City Cyber Crime Police following a complaint by Income Tax officials last week, officials said.

Modus Operandi Of The Elaborate Tax Fraud

According to police, the accused allegedly posed as a state government institution under the name 'Director Skill Development for Rural Women Empowerment' and obtained a Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) from the PROTEAN e-Governance website in September 2025.

The FIR said that using the TAN, they allegedly secured an Account Office Identification Number (AIN) in the name of the fictitious institution and subsequently obtained three different TANs linked to it.

The accused allegedly fabricated bogus tax deduction at source (TDS) credits amounting to Rs 28.26 crore and uploaded them through Form 26Q on the PROTEAN portal, presenting them as genuine, the FIR said.

Investigation Underway Into The Financial Deception

They subsequently claimed the credits using 155 Permanent Account Numbers (PANs), through which refunds were allegedly obtained for 16 PAN holders.

The accused fraudulently secured refunds totalling Rs 2.6 crore from the Income Tax Department, causing wrongful loss to the department and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves, the FIR stated.

The case has been registered under sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 340(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Police said that PAN cards and bank accounts to which the refund was transferred are under scrutiny. Police said that they have identified the bank account holders and a detailed probe is underway.