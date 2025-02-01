Rs 2,541 cr boost for tourism, 50 destinations to be developed

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the top 50 tourist destinations in the country will be developed in partnership with states in a 'challenge mode', as she emphasised tourism as a driver of employment-led growth and unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering infrastructure, skill development and ease of travel.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

The Ministry of Tourism has been earmarked a significant increase in its Budget allocation for the 2025-2026 fiscal, with a focus on enhancing tourism infrastructure, promoting domestic and international travel, and ensuring the safety of tourists, particularly women.

The total Budget allocation for the ministry for 2025-2026 stands at Rs 2,541.06 crore, marking a substantial increase from the revised estimate of Rs 850.36 crores in 2024-2025.

Presenting her eighth straight Union Budget, Sitharaman said the government will promote homestays by extending Mudra loans, and improve connectivity to tourist spots to enhance accessibility.

"The state governments will be responsible for providing land to build essential infrastructure. To further boost tourism, hotels in the key destinations will be included in the harmonised infrastructure list, ensuring better access to financing and development support," she said.

Outlining the broader roadmap, Sitharaman said, "We will facilitate employment-led growth by organising intensive skill development programmes for our youth, including institutes of hospitality management."

States that demonstrate effective destination management -- including maintaining tourist amenities, cleanliness, and marketing efforts -- will receive performance-linked incentives, the finance minister said.

The government will also introduce streamlined e-visa facilities and visa fee waivers for select tourist groups to attract international visitors, she said.

Reaffirming the focus on spiritual and heritage tourism set in the Budget last July, Sitharaman highlighted the special initiatives for sites associated with Gautama Buddha's life.

Medical tourism, under the 'Heal in India' initiative, will also receive a boost through public-private partnerships (PPPs), capacity building, and relaxed visa norms.

A major portion of the Budget for the tourism ministry has been allocated to tourism infrastructure development, with Rs 1,900 crores earmarked for the Integrated Development of Tourism Circuits under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

This initiative focuses on creating theme-based tourist circuits across the country, emphasising high-value, competitive, and sustainable tourism.

Additionally, the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme, aimed at developing pilgrimage and heritage sites, also received substantial funding to enrich spiritual and cultural tourism experiences.

The Centre has prioritised promotion and publicity, allocating funds for both domestic and international campaigns. Efforts will be made to promote India's diverse tourist destinations, with a special focus on the Northeast region and Jammu and Kashmir.

Internationally, the tourism ministry plans to position India as a premier tourist destination through targeted marketing campaigns in key markets such as Spain, China, and France.

The establishment of representative offices in the new markets is also part of the strategy to attract more international tourists.

To address the growing demand for skilled manpower in the tourism sector, the ministry has been allocated Rs 60 crore for training and skill development programmes.

Initiatives like the 'Hunar Se Rozgar Tak' programme aim to train youth, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds, to meet the sector's needs.

The ministry is also focusing on certifying the skills of service providers and promoting entrepreneurship in the tourism industry.

In a significant move to ensure the safety of women tourists, the ministry has introduced the Safe Tourist Destination for Women scheme, funded by the Nirbhaya Fund.

This initiative aims to create a secure and women-friendly environment at tourist destinations, allowing women to travel without fear of crime or harassment.

The scheme reflects the government's commitment to making tourism more inclusive and safe for all, as per the ministry.

The Budget also includes investments in public enterprises such as the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and Kumarakom Frontier Hotels Pvt Ltd, with allocations of Rs 70.42 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively.

These investments are expected to boost tourism infrastructure and services, particularly in the key tourist destinations.

Additionally, the Northeastern region continues to be a priority, with an allocation of Rs 240 crore for 2025-2026 to support the development of tourism infrastructure and promote the region as a prime tourist destination.