HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rs 2,541 cr boost for tourism, 50 destinations to be developed

Rs 2,541 cr boost for tourism, 50 destinations to be developed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2025 22:32 IST

x

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the top 50 tourist destinations in the country will be developed in partnership with states in a 'challenge mode', as she emphasised tourism as a driver of employment-led growth and unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering infrastructure, skill development and ease of travel.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

The Ministry of Tourism has been earmarked a significant increase in its Budget allocation for the 2025-2026 fiscal, with a focus on enhancing tourism infrastructure, promoting domestic and international travel, and ensuring the safety of tourists, particularly women.

The total Budget allocation for the ministry for 2025-2026 stands at Rs 2,541.06 crore, marking a substantial increase from the revised estimate of Rs 850.36 crores in 2024-2025.

 

Presenting her eighth straight Union Budget, Sitharaman said the government will promote homestays by extending Mudra loans, and improve connectivity to tourist spots to enhance accessibility.

"The state governments will be responsible for providing land to build essential infrastructure. To further boost tourism, hotels in the key destinations will be included in the harmonised infrastructure list, ensuring better access to financing and development support," she said.

Outlining the broader roadmap, Sitharaman said, "We will facilitate employment-led growth by organising intensive skill development programmes for our youth, including institutes of hospitality management."

States that demonstrate effective destination management -- including maintaining tourist amenities, cleanliness, and marketing efforts -- will receive performance-linked incentives, the finance minister said.

The government will also introduce streamlined e-visa facilities and visa fee waivers for select tourist groups to attract international visitors, she said.

Reaffirming the focus on spiritual and heritage tourism set in the Budget last July, Sitharaman highlighted the special initiatives for sites associated with Gautama Buddha's life.

Medical tourism, under the 'Heal in India' initiative, will also receive a boost through public-private partnerships (PPPs), capacity building, and relaxed visa norms.

A major portion of the Budget for the tourism ministry has been allocated to tourism infrastructure development, with Rs 1,900 crores earmarked for the Integrated Development of Tourism Circuits under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

This initiative focuses on creating theme-based tourist circuits across the country, emphasising high-value, competitive, and sustainable tourism.

Additionally, the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme, aimed at developing pilgrimage and heritage sites, also received substantial funding to enrich spiritual and cultural tourism experiences.

The Centre has prioritised promotion and publicity, allocating funds for both domestic and international campaigns. Efforts will be made to promote India's diverse tourist destinations, with a special focus on the Northeast region and Jammu and Kashmir.

Internationally, the tourism ministry plans to position India as a premier tourist destination through targeted marketing campaigns in key markets such as Spain, China, and France.

The establishment of representative offices in the new markets is also part of the strategy to attract more international tourists.

To address the growing demand for skilled manpower in the tourism sector, the ministry has been allocated Rs 60 crore for training and skill development programmes.

Initiatives like the 'Hunar Se Rozgar Tak' programme aim to train youth, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds, to meet the sector's needs.

The ministry is also focusing on certifying the skills of service providers and promoting entrepreneurship in the tourism industry.

In a significant move to ensure the safety of women tourists, the ministry has introduced the Safe Tourist Destination for Women scheme, funded by the Nirbhaya Fund.

This initiative aims to create a secure and women-friendly environment at tourist destinations, allowing women to travel without fear of crime or harassment.

The scheme reflects the government's commitment to making tourism more inclusive and safe for all, as per the ministry.

The Budget also includes investments in public enterprises such as the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and Kumarakom Frontier Hotels Pvt Ltd, with allocations of Rs 70.42 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively.

These investments are expected to boost tourism infrastructure and services, particularly in the key tourist destinations.

Additionally, the Northeastern region continues to be a priority, with an allocation of Rs 240 crore for 2025-2026 to support the development of tourism infrastructure and promote the region as a prime tourist destination.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Govt hopes to put Maha Kumbh Mela on global tourism map
Govt hopes to put Maha Kumbh Mela on global tourism map
New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much
New Tax Rates: Who Saves How Much
New Income Tax Bill: What YOU Must KNOW
New Income Tax Bill: What YOU Must KNOW
No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime
No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime
Relief in TDS deduction on rent from Rs 20K to Rs 50K
Relief in TDS deduction on rent from Rs 20K to Rs 50K

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Budget 2025: What Is Cheaper?

webstory image 2

Budget 2025: What Is Costlier?

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Winter wonderland Gulmarg attracts tourists amid snowfall3:41

Winter wonderland Gulmarg attracts tourists amid snowfall

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new IT structure5:03

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new...

Foreign diplomats take 'holy dip' at Sangam in Maha Kumbh3:03

Foreign diplomats take 'holy dip' at Sangam in Maha Kumbh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD