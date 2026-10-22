Major Drug Bust On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Ahmedabad police have dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking network, seizing heroin and mephedrone worth nearly Rs 25 crore and arresting three individuals with extensive criminal histories.

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Key Points Police seized drugs valued at nearly Rs 25 crore near a toll plaza on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted by Surat and Ahmedabad crime branches, led to the arrest of three persons.

The seized consignment included 4.53 kg of heroin and 2.49 kg of mephedrone.

The arrested individuals, Tifel Nokhej, Kafeel Ahmed, and Mohammed Imran Alvi, have previous involvement in drug trafficking and other criminal cases.

Further investigation into the inter-state drug trafficking network is currently underway.

Police have seized drugs valued at nearly Rs 25 crore near a toll plaza on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway here and arrested three persons in this connection, officials said on Thursday.

Inter-State Drug Network Dismantled

A joint team of the Surat and Ahmedabad crime branches conducted the operation on Wednesday in the jurisdiction of Ramol police station to dismantle an inter-state drug trafficking network, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Rajian said.

The police seized 4.53 kg of heroin and 2.49 kg of mephedrone, collectively valued at around Rs 25 crore, near the CTM toll plaza on the highway, a release said.

They arrested three men, identified as Tifel Nokhej (44), Kafeel Ahmed (59), both residents of New Delhi, and Mohammed Imran Alvi (38), hailing from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Earlier, Nokhej was allegedly involved in the transportation of 100 grams of heroin in Amritsar in 2014 and 300 kg of heroin in 2019, the release said.

Alvi has also been linked to several criminal cases, including molestation, human trafficking and cheating, it said.

Ahmed was previously arrested in Jaipur in connection with the seizure of 18.5 kg of charas, in Ahmedabad with 100 grams of mephedrone, and in Rajasthan with 3 kg of alprazolam while on parole, the release said.

Further investigation is underway.