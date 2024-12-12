News
Home  » News » Rs 20K cr okayed to make Su-30 fighter jets, K-9 howitzers in India

Rs 20K cr okayed to make Su-30 fighter jets, K-9 howitzers in India

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 12, 2024 20:26 IST
In a major success for Make in India in defence sector, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday cleared two major projects worth around Rs 20,000 crore for 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets for the Indian Air Force and 100 K-9 Vajra Self-propelled howitzers for the Indian Army.

IMAGE: IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft display an airshow during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, January 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The two projects were cleared on Thursday by the CCS and the contract for the Su-30-MKI jets has already been inked, defence sources informed ANI.

 

The 12 SU-30MKI jets for the Indian Air Force would be licensed manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at its Nashik facility and cost around Rs 13,000 crore.

These will replace aircraft that have been lost over the last many years.

The order for 100 K-9 self-propelled howitzers to be made by Larsen and Toubro at Hazira in Gujarat would be a repeat order as already 100 of them have been inducted into the Army.

L&T has increased the indigenous content in the howitzers.

The two projects for the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limiter and the L&T are expected to strengthen the small and medium enterprises firms in their supply chains.

The howitzers have been inducted in the desert sector as well as against the Chinese front in the Ladakh sector.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
