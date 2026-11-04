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Gold Dust Worth Rs 2.09 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 04, 2026 10:28 IST 2 Minutes Read

Mumbai Customs officials have successfully intercepted two passengers arriving from Bahrain at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing 1.68 kg of gold dust worth Rs 2.09 crore concealed in their undergarments.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two passengers arriving from Bahrain were intercepted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday.
  • Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths found 1.68 kg of gold dust, valued at Rs 2.09 crore, concealed in their undergarments.
  • The gold dust was in wax form and was seized under the Customs Act.
  • Further investigation into the smuggling attempt is currently underway, officials said on Wednesday.

Two passengers who arrived at Mumbai airport from Bahrain have been caught with 1.68 kg of gold dust, valued at around Rs 2.09 crore, concealed in their undergarments, officials said on Wednesday.

Sleuths of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted the passengers after they arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday, they said.

 

During a search, the AIU personnel found gold dust in wax form cleverly concealed inside their undergarments, an official said.

The contraband was certified by a government-approved valuer and seized under the Customs Act.

Further investigation into the smuggling attempt is underway, the official said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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