Rs 200 fee shortfall, missing pages: SC flags over 10 defects in Rahul's plea

The Supreme Court registry has identified over 10 defects in the significant petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition figures, challenging alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in electoral rolls.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders marched to the Supreme Court to file the petition on Monday. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points The Supreme Court registry flagged more than 10 defects in Rahul Gandhi's petition concerning alleged large-scale voter deletions.

The petition, filed by Gandhi and other opposition leaders, addresses irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Defects noted by the registry include a request for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's ID card, illegible pages, and a shortfall in court fees.

The plea seeks an independent committee, headed by a retired apex court judge, to audit deletions and modifications made during SIR.

The Supreme Court registry has flagged more than 10 defects in the petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Details Of The Registry's Observations

According to sources, the registry on Monday asked the filing lawyer to submit a clear copy of the ID card of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, one of the co-petitioners in the case.

The registry also flagged certain illegible or missing pages in the petition, sources said.

Besides, the registry pointed out a shortfall of over Rs 200 in court fee.

Gandhi and several other opposition leaders marched to the apex court to file the petition on Monday.

The plea has sought the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired apex court judge and assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, to conduct within a fixed time an independent audit of deletions and modifications made during SIR.