'Rs 12,000cr at risk': Delhi traders asks Sonia to defer Nov 1 rally

Delhi's Chamber of Trade and Industry has urgently appealed to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to reschedule the party's November 1 Ramlila Maidan rally, warning of massive business disruptions and potential losses of up to Rs 12,000 crore for traders during the critical Diwali festive period.

IMAGE: In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, the traders' body said the proposed rally, which is expected to draw 10 lakh people, could affect business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore in wholesale and retail markets in central and old Delhi during the peak festive season. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Sonia Gandhi to postpone the Congress's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after Diwali.

Traders estimate the rally could disrupt business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore in 20 major markets in central and old Delhi during the peak festive season.

Concerns include severe traffic congestion from an estimated 15,000-20,000 vehicles and inadequate parking at Ramlila Maidan, affecting goods delivery for Dhanteras and Diwali.

The CTI suggested alternative dates (November 10-11 or later) or shifting the venue to Burari Ground, which offers more parking.

The rally, part of the INDIA bloc's campaign, is expected to draw 10 lakh people by Congress estimates, though Delhi Police anticipate around 50,000 attendees.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to postpone the party's proposed November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after Diwali, citing concerns over disruption to business in 20 major markets in the national capital that could affect business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore.

The traders' body has made two suggestions to Sonia Gandhi -- postpone the rally until November 10-11 or later, or shift the venue from Ramlila Maidan to Burari Ground, where it claimed there is parking space for around 15,000 vehicles.

Traders' Appeal To Congress Leadership

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the organisation had earlier written three letters to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, requesting him to reconsider the rally's timing, but had now approached Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi with its appeal.

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, the traders' body said the proposed rally, which is expected to draw 10 lakh people, could affect business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore in wholesale and retail markets in central and old Delhi during the peak festive season.

Goyal said the traders were not opposing the rally but were concerned about the timing, as Dhanteras falls on November 6 and Diwali on November 8.

"November 1 is a crucial day for preparations for Diwali. If 10 lakh people and 15,000-20,000 vehicles enter central Delhi, business in 20 major markets could come to a standstill," he said.

Potential Economic Impact And Traffic Chaos

The CTI said there was inadequate parking space at Ramlila Maidan to accommodate the estimated 15,000-20,000 vehicles expected to bring participants of the rally.

It said the vehicles could spill over onto major roads, including JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, potentially leading to severe traffic congestion in central and old Delhi.

"The traders are worried about how goods for Dhanteras will reach the markets if central Delhi faces severe traffic congestion on October 31 and November 1," he said.

The traders' body identified markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Kashmere Gate, Chawri Bazar, Karol Bagh and Dariba Kalan among those that could be affected.

According to the CTI, around 5,000 trucks and tempos bring goods daily from 56 industrial areas, including Narela, Bawana, Okhla, Mayapuri and Mundka, to these markets, while nearly 3,000 vehicles transport goods to 25 cities in the National Capital Region and other parts of the country.

Logistical Challenges And Previous Protests

It also claimed that the disruption could begin on October 31, with buses and other vehicles arriving at Delhi's borders and possible barricading on roads leading to the rally venue. Transporters have already expressed reluctance to send vehicles to the affected markets from that day, it said.

The CTI cited the October 10 protest where an estimated 5,000-7,000 people attended an event in central Delhi, affecting traffic for nearly eight hours.

Rally Purpose And Police Estimates

The opposition's demonstration is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1, with the Congress claiming around 10 lakh people are expected to participate in the rally, which is part of the INDIA bloc's campaign against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Delhi Police, however, said a gathering of around 50,000 people is expected and around 3,500 personnel would be deployed for security and crowd management.