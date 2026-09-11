Rs 1,200-cr TN secretariat project hits hurdle amid Oppn, fisherfolk protest

The Tamil Nadu government's ambitious Rs 1,200 crore secretariat-assembly complex project in Pattinapakkam has sparked a massive backlash from local fishing communities and a united front of political parties, raising critical concerns over livelihoods, environmental impact, and administrative priorities.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: ANI photo

Key Points The proposed Rs 1,200 crore secretariat-assembly complex in Pattinapakkam faces strong opposition from local fishing communities and political parties.

Fishing families fear displacement, loss of ancestral lands, and destruction of their livelihoods, which depend on access to the sea.

Environmental concerns include the site being a fragile nesting ground for Olive Ridley turtles and its vulnerability to natural disasters.

Multiple political parties, including Congress, CPI-M, CPI, TNCC, VCK, PMK, AMMK, DMK, BJP, and AIADMK, have urged the Chief Minister to abandon the current site.

Critics highlight the lack of public consultation, potential traffic issues, and the financial burden of the project amidst existing state challenges.

The Tamil Nadu government's proposal for a new secretariat-assembly complex at Pattinapakkam in Chennai has triggered a massive backlash from the local fishing communities, along with fierce criticism from political parties.

The fisherfolks across 12 hamlets have announced mass protests over the Rs 1,200 crore project if the government decides to go ahead with it.

The residents of the coastal villages, along with environmentalists and political party leaders, are demanding an immediate halt to the project, citing catastrophic impacts on livelihoods, local infrastructure, and coastal ecology.

For those in Pattinapakkam and Marina Loop Road area, the proposed 26-acre complex represents a direct threat to their survival. Over 1,500 fishing families rely on these ancestral lands to anchor boats, mend nets, dry fish, and run daily markets.

"We have legal documents and ancestral rights to this land," stated a local community representative.

"Construction will block our access to the sea. When high-level administrative hubs are built, our presence gets labeled as unhygienic or a nuisance. We fear displacement to distant suburbs like Kannagi Nagar, which will destroy our social and economic fabric," the residents said.

They point to the broken past promises, noting that parts of the land were originally designated for fishermen relocated back in 1958 - commitments that remain unfulfilled.

Frustration has mounted over the lack of representation, with locals reporting that elected representatives have ignored their grievances despite initial hunger strikes and demonstrations.

Community Concerns and Livelihood Threats

The backlash has unified multiple political parties with all of them urging Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to abandon the site in favor of an alternative location.

Key ally, the Congress exuded the hope that Vijay would resolve the crisis without "harm" to the local communities.

Opposing the project at the present site, Communist Party of India- Marxist state secretary P Shanmugam accused the state government of hurriedly issuing a government order for the construction of the new Secretariat.

"The construction of a new Secretariat and Assembly complex should not be undertaken in haste. The fishermen's villages surrounding the site currently selected at Pattinapakkam have been opposing the proposal. The government should listen to their concerns," he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, the Marxist leader suggested that the government convene an all-party meeting for a consensus on the subject.

"A suitable location should be selected after reaching a consensus among all stakeholders. Until then, no work should be undertaken at the site that has currently been selected," he said.

Political Parties Unite Against Project Site

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian has already demanded the project's immediate withdrawal, highlighting that the project site serves as a fragile nesting ground for Olive Ridley turtles and is highly vulnerable to sea surges, cyclones, and flooding.

TNCC chief Manickam Tagore emphasised that a new secretariat was an essential requirement but hoped that the government would analyse the location to ensure the "least displacement" and that "the least amount of harm comes to the people".

Speaking to reporters in Ramanathapuram on Friday, Tagore said he believed that the current government will initiate the work in a way that does not negatively impact the public.

Similarly, VCK leader and state social justice minister Vanni Arasu emphasised that this project required consensus and should be completed with input from all, including considering the concerns of fishing communities.

Environmental and Financial Implications

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss earlier warned of disastrous traffic gridlocks along Santhome Road and Pattinapakkam junction and advocated shifting the location outside Chennai while AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran criticised the government for bypassing mandatory public consultation, calling the decision a rushed attempt that threatens coastal heritage.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too questioned administrative priorities, asking why such hefty sum should be spent when the existing facility at Fort St George could be put to good use.

Meanwhile, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) representatives from the affected villages are holding joint strategy meetings to oppose the project.

Fishing leaders have warned that unless the government rescinds the site order, they will organise widespread mass demonstrations to safeguard their homes and coastal rights.

Calls for Public Consultation and Alternative Sites

Labeling the government move as "not governance but vanity on stolen space" BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, "hear the fishing villages before a single fence goes up."

"Care about the children and the parents who are likely to get affected. Find land that does not steal the sea from those who live by it. If this government proceeds, it has to own the congestion, the court battles, and the betrayal of Marina's fisherfolk. The BJP will stand with them," he warned.

Questioning the need for the project when farmers and public were facing numerous problems, and the state facing severe financial crisis due to debt burden, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Vijay to shelve the project for now.

"A new secretariat can be planned at a location free from traffic congestion without impacting public. It is not needed now," Palaniswami said in a statement.

Environmental organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal (Friends of the Earth) too demanded the project be scrapped in view of coastal ecological systems, fisherfolks livelihood, and future climate risks.