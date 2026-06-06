Lucknow Airport Customs Bust Major Hydroponic Marijuana Smuggling Bid

Customs officials at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport have made a significant bust, seizing hydroponic marijuana worth over Rs 10 crore and arresting an Indian passenger in a major blow to drug smuggling operations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Lucknow Customs seized 10.397 kg of hydroponic marijuana, valued at Rs 10.39 crore, at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

An Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok via Muscat was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The seizure was a result of specific intelligence inputs and involved X-ray screening and examination of the passenger's trolley bag.

This incident follows another major narcotics bust at Varanasi airport on June 1, where 19.7 kg of hydroponic cannabis was recovered from Thai nationals, suggesting a wider trafficking network.

Customs officials at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow have arrested an Indian passenger and seized suspected hydroponic marijuana worth about Rs 10.39 crore from his baggage, officials said on Saturday.

The seizure was made by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs following specific intelligence inputs and further analysis, an official statement issued on Friday said.

Major Drug Seizure Details

The passenger arrived at the Lucknow airport on Oman Air flight WY-265 from Bangkok via Muscat. Acting on the intelligence, customs officials intercepted him at the Green Channel and subjected his personal belongings and baggage to X-ray screening and examination.

During the search of his trolley bag, officials recovered 13 polythene packets containing a green-coloured substance suspected to be ganja (marijuana), specifically hydroponic weed. The net weight of the seized substance was found to be 10.397 kilograms.

A diagnostic test conducted on the recovered material prima facie indicated that it was ganja or hydroponic marijuana. The estimated value of the contraband has been assessed at approximately Rs 10.39 crore.

Customs officials said the passenger was found to be in violation of provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Act relating to possession and smuggling of narcotic substances. The accused was arrested, while the suspected contraband was seized. Further investigation is underway, the statement added.

Wider Narcotics Network Under Scrutiny

The seizure follows another major narcotics bust at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on June 1, when customs officials arrested six Thai nationals, including three women, and recovered 19.7 kg of hydroponic cannabis valued at more than Rs 19 crore from their trolley bags after they arrived on a flight from Bangkok.

Investigators alleged that the accused had earlier smuggled narcotics through the Kolkata-Gaya route and are probing a wider network involved in the trafficking of hydroponic cannabis, a high-potency variety of cannabis cultivated in a nutrient-rich water-based system.