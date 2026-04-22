Nationwide Cyber Fraud Network Busted; 38 Arrested In Rajasthan

Rajasthan police dismantled a nationwide cyber fraud network, arresting 38 individuals and uncovering online scams worth over Rs 10 crore in 'Operation Mule Hunt'.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Rajasthan police busted a nationwide cyber fraud network, arresting 38 people.

The cyber fraud network is linked to online scams exceeding Rs 10 crore.

Accused lured victims through fraudulent investment, trading, and escort service schemes.

Police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, and electronic devices during the operation.

Authorities advise the public to avoid sharing sensitive financial information online to prevent cyber fraud.

Police have arrested 38 people involved in a nationwide cyber fraud network and unearthed online scams worth over Rs 10 crore under 'Operation Mule Hunt', an official said on Wednesday.

Operation Mule Hunt Exposes Cyber Fraud Network

Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said the arrests were made over the past 15 days as part of a crackdown on rising cyber fraud cases.

"In the last 15 days, 38 accused have been arrested from different areas of Dungarpur district under Operation Mule Hunt," he said.

According to police, the accused were involved in online fraud cases registered across the country and confessed to duping people of crores of rupees.

Officials said they have registered 17 cases against the accused so far.

The detected fraud amount has exceeded Rs 10 crore, which may increase as the investigation progresses, they said.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud

Police said the accused operated from different parts of the country and abroad, including Dubai, luring victims through investment, trading and escort service schemes.

During the operation, police recovered 73 mobile phones, 136 SIM cards, a luxury jeep and several electronic devices from the accused.

Officials said multiple teams were formed to investigate the network, and bank accounts linked to the accused and their associates are being scrutinised.

Police Advisory on Cyber Fraud Prevention

The SP advised people not to share sensitive details such as bank account information, Aadhaar, PAN or ATM details over phone calls or mobile applications, and to avoid falling prey to fraudulent offers.

Police said an investigation is underway.

Cyber fraud is a growing concern in India, with fraudsters employing increasingly sophisticated methods to deceive victims. Law enforcement agencies across the country are working to combat these crimes and raise public awareness about online safety. 'Operation Mule Hunt' highlights the ongoing efforts to dismantle these networks and protect citizens from financial losses.