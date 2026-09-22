RPSF constable pulls passenger from moving train in dramatic Chennai rescue

RPSF Constable Deepak's lightning-fast reflexes averted a potential tragedy at Chennai Egmore railway station, heroically pulling a slipping passenger from the path of a moving express train in a dramatic rescue captured on CCTV.

IMAGE: A view of the Chennai Egmore railway station, Chennai. Photograph: Courtesy Railway ministry on Facebook

Key Points RPSF Constable Deepak performed a heroic rescue at Chennai Egmore railway station, saving a passenger from falling under a moving train.

The passenger slipped while attempting to board the Chennai Egmore-Tiruchchirappalli Chozhan Express as it departed.

CCTV footage captured the dramatic rescue, showing Constable Deepak's swift action in pulling the passenger to safety.

The incident highlights the critical role of railway security personnel in ensuring passenger safety and preventing accidents.

Constable Deepak's bravery has been widely praised, with Southern Railway commending his unwavering commitment and vigilance.

A major mishap was averted at the Chennai Egmore railway station thanks to the lightning reflexes of a RPSF constable who rescued a passenger from slipping under a moving express train.

What began as a routine morning rush at the Egmore railway station would have turned into a horrific tragedy but for the presence of mind and bravery of railway's elite security force constable Deepak.

As the Chennai Egmore-Tiruchchirappalli Chozhan Express, slowly pulled out of the station on Sunday, in a desperate bid to catch the departing express, a male passenger sprinted across the platform and lunged for the doorway of the rear general coach.

His footing failed and he slipped off the footboard, losing his grip and was hanging perilously, swinging wildly over the widening gap between the platform edge and the moving wheels.

Constable Deepak's Swift Action

In a split-second rescue captured on camera, the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable Deepak, who was standing nearby on routine platform patrol, noticing the commuter dangling dangerously from the train, sprinted toward the moving compartment without a moment's hesitation.

As panicked onlookers gasped, Deepak reached out mid-stride, caught hold of the tumbling passenger by his clothes and upper torso, and powerfully hauled him clear onto the train floor - snatching him away from the platform just fraction of a second before he could be dragged underneath.

Station CCTV cameras captured the heart-stopping sequence: the sudden slip, the constable's instinctive dash, and the dramatic tug-of-war against momentum that spared the commuter's life.

The clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread praise from citizens and railway commuters for Deepak's bravery and razor-sharp vigilance.

Praise For Heroic Intervention

Despite the tense situation, the prompt intervention ensured the man emerged physically unharmed. The train cleared the platform on schedule without any operational delay or detention. Deepak is being hailed as a guardian angel on the platform.

Issuing an official statement praising Deepak, Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway's Chennai Division R Vinoth highlighted the act as an emblem of the force's unwavering dedication.

"This commendable act underscores the unwavering commitment and vigilance of the Railway Protection Force in ensuring passenger safety across the railway network," the release noted.

"Deepak's prompt action and exceptional alertness averted a tragic incident at Chennai Egmore Railway Station, successfully saving a passenger who slipped while attempting to board a moving train," the release said.

Due to the prompt intervention, the incident caused zero train detention, and train operations proceeded without disruption.

"This commendable act underscores the unwavering commitment and vigilance of the Railway Protection Force in ensuring passenger safety across the railway network," it further said.