RPF Thiruvananthapuram Seizes Narcotics Worth Rs 55 Crore

The Railway Protection Force in Thiruvananthapuram Division has made significant strides against drug trafficking, seizing narcotics worth nearly Rs 55 crore and other illegal substances between January and September this year as part of its robust Operation NARCOS.

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Key Points The RPF in Thiruvananthapuram Division seized 943 kg of narcotics worth Rs 54.98 crore in 108 cases between January and September this year.

These seizures are part of ongoing efforts to prevent the railway network from being used for drug transportation.

The RPF's efforts are supported by Operation NARCOS, a nationwide initiative coordinating with agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

During the same period, 31 cases involving banned tobacco products and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 7.66 lakh were also detected.

Passengers are urged to report suspicious activities to RPF personnel.

The RPF in Thiruvananthapuram Division seized 943 kg of narcotic substances worth Rs 54.98 crore in 108 cases between January and September this year, officials said on Friday.

Combating Drug Trafficking On Railways

The seizures were part of sustained efforts to prevent the railway network from being used to transport narcotics, according to a statement.

The Railway Protection Force's Detective Wings and Crime Prevention Teams based in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam are actively engaged in detecting and preventing such trafficking.

Regular surveillance, intensive patrolling and checks are being carried out on trains, at stations, on platforms, in circulating areas and at other vulnerable locations across the division, the statement said.

Operation NARCOS And Coordinated Efforts

These efforts support Operation NARCOS, the RPF's nationwide initiative to curb the smuggling of narcotic substances through the railway network. The operation focuses on checks and coordinated action with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other law enforcement agencies.

The RPF works closely with the Government Railway Police (GRP), local police, the Excise Department and the NCB to prevent the transportation of narcotics and other illegal items through railway premises and on trains, the statement said.

During the same period, coordinated checks also detected 31 cases involving banned tobacco products and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The seizures included 750.15 kg of such items valued at Rs 7.66 lakh, the statement said.

Passengers have been urged to remain alert and promptly report suspected trafficking or suspicious activities to RPF personnel, the statement added.