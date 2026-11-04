Royal Bengal tigress travels 100 km to Assam, brought back to Buxa

A Royal Bengal Tigress, BT1, from West Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve, has been safely captured in Assam's Raimona National Park following a remarkable 100 km journey and a coordinated rescue operation by state forest departments.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Royal Bengal Tigress, BT1, from West Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve, was safely captured in Assam on Tuesday night.

The tigress travelled over 100 km from Buxa into Assam's Raimona National Park after being released into the wild on October 2.

The capture was a coordinated effort between forest teams from West Bengal and Assam after the tigress approached human settlements from October 23.

The animal's movements were monitored via a radio collar, and she is reported to be in good health.

Authorities obtained necessary clearance from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the rescue operation.

A Royal Bengal Tiger from West Bengal's Buxa was captured in Assam's Raimona National Park on Tuesday night when she tried to move towards human habitats, officials said.

The West Bengal Forest Department is making final preparations to bring back the tigress that strayed from Buxa Tiger Reserve into Assam, with the rescue operation likely to be completed shortly, state Forest Minister Manoj Oraon said.

Tigress's Journey And Safe Capture

Assam Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, "BT1, the tigress from West Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve, has been safely captured in Assam following a coordinated operation involving forest teams from West Bengal and BTR, with support from the district administration, police and local communities."

Released into the wild at Buxa on October 2, BT1 travelled over 100 km into Assam, eventually reaching Raimona National Park in the Bodoland Territorial Region, he added.

"From 23 October, she continued moving through forested landscapes before approaching human settlements in Kokrajhar, making timely intervention essential for the safety of both the tigress and nearby residents," Baruah said.

Inter-State Cooperation For Wildlife Rescue

"What followed was a carefully coordinated effort across state boundaries. Forest officials from West Bengal and Assam worked together to track her movements, assess the situation and ensure her safe capture," he added.

Congratulating the teams from the two states, Baruah said that BT1 is safe and that is what matters most.

Oraon said the animal's movements were being monitored through a radio collar and it was in good health.

"Our teams are present in the area. We are hopeful of bringing it back by tonight or possibly tomorrow," he added.

He said the forest department had initially allowed the tigress to move freely, expecting it to return to Buxa through the Raimona or Bhutan forest corridor as part of its natural movement.

However, as the animal moved closer to human habitations over the past two to three days, the authorities decided to launch a rescue operation, Oraon said.

The department obtained necessary clearance from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the operation, the minister said.

He also acknowledged the cooperation extended by the Assam government, saying joint teams from the two states had cordoned off the area and were monitoring the situation.

"Forest personnel have been on alert since the tigress crossed the Sankosh River. The Assam government has been extremely cooperative from the beginning," he said.