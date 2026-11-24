A local political storm has erupted in Mira-Bhayandar as the Municipal Corporation's decision to serve only vegetarian meals at its general body meetings sparks controversy, drawing criticism from opposition parties and cultural groups.

IMAGE: A view of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation office. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Key Points Deputy Mayor Dhruv Kishor Patil stated on Tuesday that the decision for vegetarian meals at MBMC meetings was administrative, not a BJP directive.

Opposition corporators allege the decision was influenced by Jain community leaders, while some Agri-Koli BJP corporators are reportedly unhappy.

Patil denied an official ban on non-vegetarian food, explaining the administration chose vegetarian options after discussions due to the diverse population in Mira-Bhayandar.

Congress and MNS leaders criticised the move, with MNS leader Sachin Popele urging Marathi corporators to uphold Marathi food traditions.

Shiv Sena and Congress corporators highlighted Mira-Bhayandar's Agri-Koli heritage, where non-vegetarian food is a key part of the culinary culture.

Deputy Mayor Dhruv Kishor Patil on Tuesday said that the decision to provide vegetarian meals at the general body meetings of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) was purely administrative, and it had nothing to do with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Some people were trying to defame the saffron party by raising the issue, the BJP leader said, denying allegations that non-vegetarian food was banned.

Controversy Over Meal Choices

Agri-Koli corporators of the BJP were reportedly unhappy with the alleged ban on non-vegetarian food at MBMC's general body meetings.

Opposition corporators alleged that the decision was taken under the influence of Jain community leaders.

Patil rejected the accusations, stating that arranging meals was the municipal corporation's responsibility and there was no official ban on non-vegetarian food.

As residents of diverse castes and religions live in Mira-Bhayandar, the administration opted for vegetarian food after discussing the issue, the BJP leader said.

Political Reactions And Cultural Concerns

Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain said that such decisions cannot be made arbitrarily.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sachin Popele criticized Marathi corporators as "robot corporators" and urged them to take a firm stand on Marathi language, culture, and food traditions.

Shiv Sena corporator Sharmila Bagaji also condemned the move, saying Mira-Bhayandar is originally an Agri-Koli settlement where non-vegetarian food is part of the culinary culture.

Congress corporator Anil Sawant said that the 'sudden' removal of non-vegetarian food was wrong, and claimed that even BJP corporators were unhappy with the decision.