A political storm has erupted in Tamil Nadu over the use of the sacred 'Arogara' chant to glorify Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at a temple festival, prompting a clarification from his cabinet colleague S Ramesh and widespread condemnation from opposition parties.

FILE IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: @TNDIPRNEWS/X

Key Points Tamil Nadu Minister S Ramesh clarified on Tuesday that CM C Joseph Vijay does not encourage personal glorification amidst the 'Arogara' chant controversy.

A viral video showed singer Velmurugan using the sacred 'Arogara' chant, meant for Lord Murugan, to praise the chief minister and HR&CE Minister Ramesh at the Soorasamharam festival on Sunday.

Opposition parties, including DMK and BJP, condemned the act as politicising a major religious festival and demanded action against those involved.

The 'Arogara' chant is a devotional invocation exclusively used for Hindu deities like Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva, meaning "Victory to the Lord" or "Remove all sorrows and ignorance".

Minister Ramesh stated that monitoring mechanisms are being reinforced to prevent recurrence and action will be decided based on explanations received from the artists.

Amidst the escalating political controversy over the use of the sacred 'Arogara' chant to praise Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at a recent temple festival, his cabinet colleague S Ramesh on Tuesday clarified that neither the CM nor the state government encourages or desires such personal glorification.

The authorities have already spoken to the singers involved in the incident and sought a formal explanation from them.

The performers have expressed regret over the incident and assured the government that they will exercise greater caution during future religious programmes, the minister said, aiming to put the controversy to rest.

Controversial Chant Sparks Political Outcry

A viral video of playback singer Velmurugan using the devotional chant 'Arogara', attributed in reverence to Lord Murugan, to praise the chief minister and state HR and CE Minister Ramesh during the Soorasamharam festival at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, erupted into a major political controversy, drawing severe backlash from opposition parties.

On Tuesday, the political backlash over the chant intensified, with the DMK and BJP finding rare common ground against the ruling TVK, accusing it and also the singer of "politicising" a major religious festival in the state.

The incident occurred on Sunday, during an official devotional music and commentary programme telecast live around the shore temple in Tiruchendur, when the Soorasamharam -- a ritualistic re-enactment of the slaying of demon Surapadman by Lord Murugan, symbolising the triumph of good over evil -- was held.

This spectacular event is the grand, dramatic climax of the six-day Kanda Sashti Hindu festival, famously celebrated on the seashore of Tiruchendur in the state. During the event, Lord Murugan, also known as Subramanya, slays the demon king with His sacred spear (Vel).

Lakhs of devotees witnessed the enactment of Soorasamharam at the shore temple of Sri Subrahmanya Swamy Temple, Tiruchendur, making the seaside reenactment of the battle indeed a spectacular one.

In the viral video clip circulated on social media, while rendering devotional songs and providing live commentary as a member of a Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department committee, singer Velmurugan led the crowd in chanting "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara" before shouting "Arogara for our Tamil Nadu Chief Minister" and "Arogara for our HR&CE Minister".

Opposition Parties Condemn Glorification

The principal opposition party DMK condemned the act as "the cheapest politics Tamil Nadu has ever witnessed" and demanded an apology from CM Vijay along with strict action against the minister and Commissioner.

Former DMK Minister P Geetha Jeevan called the slogans the "height of arrogance" and accused the TVK government of disrespecting Lord Murugan's devotees.

'We The Leaders' founder K Annamalai condemned the incident, stating that appropriating a sacred invocation meant exclusively for Lord Murugan to glorify political leaders trivialised spiritual traditions and hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees.

He urged the chief minister to take strict action rather than brushing it aside with a routine apology.

On November 16, delegations from the Hindu Munnani submitted formal complaints to the Tuticorin district Superintendent of Police and the Tirunelvel City Police Commissioner seeking legal action against those involved for allegedly insulting the sacred term by associating it with political figures.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran questioned singer Velmurugan's appointment to the HR&CE trustees selection committee, alleging a lack of spiritual understanding and demanding an immediate public apology.

AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran sought to know who authorised official event commentators to praise the chief minister.

Understanding The Sacred 'Arogara' Chant

The Tamil sacred chant "Arogara" is a devotional invocation used exclusively to praise Hindu deities, most notably Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva, and it roughly translates to "Victory to the Lord" or "Remove all sorrows and ignorance".

In Tamil spiritual literature, it is also interpreted through the root words 'Aram' (virtue/dharma) and 'Hara' (destroyer of sin/suffering), meaning "May the Lord destroy our sins, sorrows, and obstacles."

During festivals like Kanda Sashti (Soorasamharam) and Thaipusam, millions of devotees chant 'Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara' (Victory to Lord Murugan who holds the victorious spear) as an expression of surrender, devotion, and spiritual triumph.

This specific expression, confined to the spiritual realm, is considered a form of prayer and total surrender to God, while it is very common in Tamil to hail political leaders with general words of praise such as 'Vaazhga', meaning "long live".

Government Responds To Criticism

When sought for his response, Minister Ramesh told reporters here that the government regularly rotates and cycles through different artists for official temple events, and that existing monitoring mechanisms are being reinforced to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Appropriate action will be decided based on the explanations received, he said.

He condemned the remarks made by a former minister who allegedly referred to traditional and folk singers including Pushpavanam Kuppusamy and others as "street performers" (therukoothadigal), saying such remark reflected "landlord mentality" (pannaiyar mananilai).

He questioned why these artists were not criticised when they performed at official events during previous regime.