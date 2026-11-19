They protested against Sonia Gandhi, who in her memoir has said that Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to British and RSS members colluded with British authorities as informers.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson Shaina NC (right) tear the pages from Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging', and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove passages on pages 201 and 443 during a press conference, in Mumbai . Photograph: ANI Photo

A protest by Shiv Sena leaders over remarks on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's memoir took a controversial turn on Wednesday when party member Shaina NC inadvertently tore a paper containing party founder late Bal Thackeray's image.

Key Points The Shiv Sena had organised a press conference, where party leaders, including Shaina, tore copies of the book to protest Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar.

Apart from Shaina, Sena leaders Sanjay Nirupam, Sheetal Mhatre, Anand Dubey and others were present at the press conference.

They protested against Gandhi, who in her memoir has said that Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to British and RSS members colluded with British authorities as informers.

The Shiv Sena had organised a press conference, where party leaders, including Shaina, tore copies of the book -- Belonging: A Journey of Love -- to protest Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar.

Apart from Shaina, Sena leaders Sanjay Nirupam, Sheetal Mhatre, Anand Dubey and others were present at the press conference.

They protested against Gandhi, who in her memoir has said that Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to British and RSS members colluded with British authorities as informers.

As a mark of protest, the leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led party tore the pages of the memoir. Photos of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, were also torn.

However, while doing so, a paper containing a photograph of an effigy of former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar being slapped by Bal Thackeray got torn by Shaina inadvertently.

Someone is then seen alerting her about the faux pas. Startled, she is seen whispering 'sorry', and putting the partly-torn paper on the table.

The incident drew flak from opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Congress.

In her defence, Shaina said she tore Mani Shankar Aiyar's image, and not that of Bal Thackeray.

"Show me where I have torn or disrespected Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph. Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated. Anyone spreading defamatory claims will face legal action," she said in a post on X.

As a mark of protest against her act, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS corporators walked out of the general body meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters also staged protests in different parts of the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should himself beat his party leader with a footwear for the act.

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar also condemned the tearing of pages of Sonia Gandhi's book, saying differences with its contents should be expressed through democratic debate rather than acts of vandalism.

The two leaders criticised Shiv Sena spokespersons for tearing the book containing comments on Savarkar.

Thorat said people were entitled to disagree with the views expressed in a book but should read it and debate its contents.

"Trying to gain publicity by tearing a book is unfortunate," he said, adding that those involved should have expressed their differences through discussion.

Taking a swipe at Shiv Sena, Thorat alleged that several of them had switched political parties to remain close to power. He said it was ridiculous for people who did not know their own political history to comment on Sonia Gandhi's life journey.

He said differences of opinion in public life should be expressed in a civilised manner.

Wadettiwar said tearing its pages could neither erase history nor suppress the truth.

"If you disagree with the ideas in a book, oppose them democratically, express your views or even write a separate book. But tearing its pages in an attempt to silence ideas goes against the values of freedom of expression," he said.

He alleged that the act exposed the ideological bankruptcy of those opposing the book.

Wadettiwar also took a swipe at former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, saying leaders should respect democratic values and freedom of expression instead of surrendering before the RSS ideology for the sake of power.

Thorat said Sonia Gandhi's sacrifice, struggles and dedication to the country had been witnessed closely by Congress leaders and the book offered readers an opportunity to understand her life journey in her own words.

He expressed confidence that the controversy would prompt more people to read the book.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said those present at the Shiv Sena press conference, including Sanjay Nirupam, have no ideological commitment, party loyalty or affection for the people.

She alleged that Shaina's act was an insult to Maharashtra's identity.