Global aerospace giant Rolls-Royce and India's premier institution IIT Kanpur have launched a significant joint research project aimed at pioneering solutions to further reduce aircraft cabin noise, enhancing passenger comfort and advancing aerospace engineering.

Key Points Rolls-Royce and IIT Kanpur announced a joint research project on Wednesday to explore ways to further reduce aircraft cabin noise.

The six-month project will focus on understanding structure-borne noise from engine vibrations, validating a numerical methodology using an experimental test-rig at IIT Kanpur.

This research initiative follows a broader industry-academia collaboration between Rolls-Royce India and IIT Kanpur, formalised through an MoU earlier this year.

The project aims to generate reliable insights to inform further research into vibration transmission and noise-reduction strategies for enhanced aircraft comfort.

An experimental aircraft fuselage model will be established at IIT Kanpur to study the complex interplay of structure-borne vibrations and cabin acoustics.

Global firm Rolls-Royce and IIT Kanpur on Wednesday announced a joint research project focused on exploring ways to further reduce aircraft cabin noise, according to an official statement.

The six-month project will focus on understanding structure-borne noise arising from engine vibrations, a key consideration in aircraft cabin comfort. The research will involve validating a numerical methodology developed by Rolls-Royce through an experimental test-rig setup at IIT Kanpur, it said.

Project Focus And Methodology

The launch was held at IIT Kanpur in the presence of Abhay Karandikar, Member of NITI Aayog; Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT-Kanpur; Andy Rix, Associate Fellow, Rotor Dynamics, Rolls-Royce; and Raghavendra Saroor, Program Manager, Future Defence Programs, Rolls-Royce, as well as senior faculty members of IIT Kanpur and other Rolls-Royce representatives, the statement said.

The research project is being announced following a broader industry-academia collaboration between Rolls-Royce India and IIT Kanpur, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) earlier this year.

The MoU provides a framework for collaboration across research, joint projects, internships, knowledge exchange and skill development.

Strengthening Industry-Academia Collaboration

Rolls-Royce engines such as the Trent XWB are well-known for their advanced technology and low-noise features that offer greater comfort and safety to airline customers. This project will help further understand the impact of engine vibrations and explore ways to further reduce aircraft cabin noise, it said.

"At Rolls-Royce, we have a rich history of collaborating with academic institutions to support skill development, advance research and foster next-generation talent. We are happy to partner with IIT Kanpur in India, as such partnerships play an important role in strengthening a collaborative ecosystem for innovation, supporting India's ambitions in advanced engineering, research and manufacturing," Sashi Mukundan, executive vice president, Rolls-Royce India, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The research initiative reinforces our long-term commitment to developing local capabilities and encouraging collaborative innovation. At the same time, we are proud to be advancing internships and knowledge-sharing initiatives to upskill students with hands-on experience in solving real-world challenges," Mukundan said.

Rolls-Royce And IIT Kanpur Perspectives

The IIT Kanpur director said the engine vibration-related noise project offers an opportunity to investigate an important aspect of aircraft cabin comfort through a combination of numerical methodology and experimental validation.

"By establishing and using the experimental test rig at IIT Kanpur, the teams will work to generate reliable insights to inform further research into vibration transmission and noise-reduction strategies. This collaborative endeavour with Rolls-Royce is an important step in our larger effort to strengthen IIT Kanpur's deep-tech ecosystem, connecting research capabilities with industry needs and pathways for technology translation, augmenting the ecosystem encompassing research, knowledge exchange and talent development," the director said.

Innovative Experimental Setup

Following a systems engineering approach, the project establishes an experimental aircraft fuselage model, which is designed as an integrated system of systems. The setup imitates an aircraft in flight with the vibration-inducing source representing an engine, the statement said.

By combining a mechanical vibration source with an array of state-of-the-art acoustic and vibration sensors, the setup allows researchers to study the complex interplay of structure-borne vibrations and cabin acoustics as a unified whole, it said.

The findings could also inform future research into noise-reduction strategies. The project is being undertaken as phase one, with potential for subsequent phases, the statement said.