News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Role of 29 MLAs crucial in case of Maharashtra trust vote

Role of 29 MLAs crucial in case of Maharashtra trust vote

Source: PTI
June 21, 2022 17:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With uncertainty looming over the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's stability in the wake of Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde camping in Gujarat with some party MLAs, the stand of 29 legislators from smaller parties and Independents is likely to be crucial.

IMAGE: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addresses the Maharashtra assembly. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 288-member state legislative assembly has one vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

Any party or alliance needs 144 MLAs to be in power with a simple majority.

The MVA government -- comprising the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress -- had won the trust vote on the floor of the assembly on November 30, 2019, with 169 MLAs voting in favour of the coalition.

 

The Shiv Sena currently has 55 MLAs, the NCP has 53 legislators and the Congress has 44 MLAs.

The BJP had won 105 seats in 2019, but increased its tally to 106 after it wrested the Pandharpur assembly seat from the NCP in a byelection. 

There are 13 Independents in the House. One of them -- Rajendra Patil Yedrawkar -- is a minister in the MVA government from the Shiv Sena quota.

Similarly, Shankarrao Gadakh, the Krantikari Shetkari Paksh MLA from Nevasa, and Bachu Kadu of the Prahar Janshakti Party are also ministers from the Shiv Sena quota. 

The Prahar Janshakti Party has two MLAs in the House.

Of the 13 Independents, six are supporters of the BJP, five have backed the Shiv Sena, while the Congress and NCP enjoy the support of one Independent each.

Vinay Kore (Jansurajya Shakti Party) and Ratnakar Gutte (Rashtriya Samaj Paksh) are also BJP's supporters.

Besides, Devendra Bhuyar (Swabhimani Paksh) and Shyamsunder Shinde (PWP) are NCP's supporters.

In the Rajya Sabha elections to six seats from Maharashtra held earlier this month, the AIMIM and the Samajwadi Party, having two MLAs each, had supported the Congress, while three MLAs of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi backed the BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
Amid Maha turmoil, Uddhav meets Sena leaders
Amid Maha turmoil, Uddhav meets Sena leaders
'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'
'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'
400 cops guard Surat hotel housing Shinde, Sena MLAs
400 cops guard Surat hotel housing Shinde, Sena MLAs
When the Finance Minister did Yoga
When the Finance Minister did Yoga
Djokovic, Swiatek top seeds at Wimbledon
Djokovic, Swiatek top seeds at Wimbledon
Investors richer by over Rs 5.77 lakh crore
Investors richer by over Rs 5.77 lakh crore
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar

Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar

Uddhav govt in crisis as Sena MLAs go incommunicado

Uddhav govt in crisis as Sena MLAs go incommunicado

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances