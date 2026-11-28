CCTV footage has emerged purportedly showing five assailants shooting four men dead at a Rohtak dhaba in a suspected gang rivalry attack, prompting a major police investigation.

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Key Points Four men were shot dead at a dhaba in Rohtak at around 1 am on the intervening night of November 25-26.

CCTV footage purportedly shows five assailants entering the dhaba and opening fire.

The incident is suspected to be a fallout of rivalry between the Himanshu Bhau and Sunny Ritolia gangs.

Police are investigating the presence of a woman, Jhanvi, at the crime spot, suspected to be involved by the Bhau gang.

Ten police teams are currently investigating the case, but no arrests have been made so far.

A CCTV camera footage has surfaced on social media, purportedly showing five assailants entering a dhaba near Kharawar village and shooting four men dead over a suspected gang rivalry, with police saying no arrest has been made so far.

Four men were shot dead in a suspected gang rivalry attack at the dhaba here at around 1 am on the intervening night of November 25-26, when six to seven assailants came in two cars to the eatery and opened indiscriminate fire on those who were having a meal, before fleeing, police said.

Gang Rivalry Suspected In Dhaba Shootout

However, their main target, Sunny Ritolia, managed to escape, according to the police.

The video showed five assailants barging into the dhaba and opening fire.

In the purported video, the faces of two of the assailants were found covered, while two others could be seen wearing caps.

The firing incident was suspected to be a fallout of the rivalry between the Himanshu Bhau and Sunny Ritolia gangs.

Police are also investigating the presence of a woman, Jhanvi, at the crime spot, who is suspected to be roped in by the Bhau gang to eliminate Ritolia.

The deceased were identified as Rinku, Vinit, Harsh and Himanshu, all residents of Jhajjar.

Rinku's cousin, in his complaint, claimed that Himanshu was not an associate of the other three slain men.

It is suspected that the assailants were from Himanshu Bhau's gang.

Police said an investigation was underway. Ten different teams were working on human and technical intelligence and CCTV cameras, police said.